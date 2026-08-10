Gujarat Floods: Insurers anticipate Rs 5,000 crore in claims, primarily for property damage

Insurers are bracing for an estimated Rs 5,000 crore in claims from the devastating Gujarat floods, predominantly for property damage, yet the highly competitive market is unlikely to see a hike in premiums.

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Key Points Insurers anticipate claims totalling nearly Rs 5,000 crore from the recent Gujarat floods, primarily due to property damage.

Despite the significant claims, the insurance industry does not expect property insurance premiums to increase, citing heavy reinsurance and intense market competition.

Surat, Navsari, and Valsad were among the worst-affected districts, with widespread waterlogging impacting homes, infrastructure, and public services.

Motor insurance claims are also expected to emerge gradually following the property claims.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has advised insurers to maintain prudent underwriting and sustainable pricing amidst market competition.

With parts of the country witnessing floods, insurers expect nearly Rs 5,000 crore worth of claims from rain-battered Gujarat alone.

According to them, these claims would mainly be with respect to property losses.

However, they do not believe that premiums would increase in the already discounted property insurance market.

Impact of Severe Waterlogging and Floods

Gujarat saw one of its most severe waterlogging and flood episodes last month. Surat, Navsari, and Valsad were among the worst-affected districts, while Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and several other urban centres witnessed submerged roads, resulting in disruptions to transport and public services.

According to an insurance broker, "The insurance industry is expecting over Rs 4,000 crore claims from Gujarat floods mainly on the property lines. Motor insurance claims are expected to follow. It is one of the heavily insured states in terms of property insurance."

In comparison, insurance claims during 2024 floods in Gujarat stood at Rs 1,500-2,000 crore.

Response and Industry Outlook

According to reports, thousands of homes and large stretches of road infrastructure were inundated, forcing authorities to evacuate more than 40,000 residents from vulnerable areas.

Schools and colleges were temporarily closed in several districts, and rescue teams, including the Army and disaster response forces, were deployed to assist stranded residents.

"The claims have started coming in from Gujarat.

The industry is likely to see nearly Rs 4,000-5,000 crore worth of claims mainly on property lines.

However, it is also heavily reinsured and hence, direct insurers will not see much pressure on their books.

Therefore, despite these incidents, the rates in property insurance lines are not going to see any revision because of the claims.

Further, motor insurance claims are also expected to come in gradually, said a senior official at a private insurance firm.

The general insurance industry has seen heavy discounting in fire and property risk to strengthen their topline and recently, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had also advised the insurers to maintain prudent underwriting and sustainable pricing amid this intense competition.