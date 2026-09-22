Tax relief on insurance drives higher policy purchases, expands coverage

The removal of Goods and Services Tax on individual health and life insurance has significantly boosted new policy purchases and expanded coverage levels across India, despite an initial surge moderating, according to leading insurers and distributors.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The removal of GST on individual health and life insurance has led to a substantial increase in new policy purchases and higher coverage levels.

Term insurance purchases on PolicyBazaar initially rose by 2.5 times, while health insurance demand increased 2.2 times, though this sharp growth has since tapered.

The industry has seen a 20-25 per cent growth above projections across both life and health insurance, with more lives covered and higher average coverage.

Customers are opting for higher levels of coverage, with a 10-15 per cent increase in the average ticket size of policies.

Insurers have absorbed increased operating costs due to the withdrawal of input tax credit, while distributors have faced lower commissions, offset by higher volumes.

The removal of goods and services tax (GST) on individual health and life insurance from September 22 last year has led to higher new policy purchases and increased coverage levels though the initial surge has moderated, according to insurers and distributors.

Soon after the GST announcement, term insurance purchases on PolicyBazaar, the largest online insurance distributor, rose nearly 2.5 times, while health insurance demand increased 2.2 times.

Impact on Policy Purchases and Coverage

The sharp growth seen after the announcement has since tapered, but the industry is growing from a higher base, said Amit Chhabra, chief business officer, PolicyBazaar.

"There has also been around 20-25 per cent growth above projections, largely across both life and health over the first seven to eight months.

"So the growth is broad-based — it is both value growth and volume growth, with more lives being covered as well as higher average coverage," Chhabra said.

The industry has also seen a 10-15 per cent increase in the average ticket size of life and health insurance policies, indicating that customers are opting for higher levels of coverage following the tax cut.

Life insurers reported stronger demand for term insurance policies with sums insured of more than Rs 2 crore in the first quarter.

The share of term insurance in the overall product mix also increased during the period.

Demand for High-Value Policies

Health insurers, meanwhile, have seen greater demand for high-value policies, with sums insured ranging from Rs 20 lakh to more than Rs 1 crore, as lower upfront costs have improved affordability amid rising medical expenses.

"Our new health insurance business has doubled year-on-year during this period," said Parthanil Ghosh, MD and CEO of HDFC ERGO General Insurance.

"The percentage growth might moderate because of a higher base, particularly from October, but the absolute business numbers should remain higher," he added.

Challenges and Industry Outlook

However, the removal of GST came with the withdrawal of input tax credit, increasing insurers’ operating costs and putting pressure on margins.

Insurers have absorbed part of the additional cost in their profit and loss accounts, while some of the impact has been passed on to distributors or offset through other measures.

"The key development is that the industry’s base has expanded, with a fresh set of people buying health insurance.

The GST-related costs that insurers could not offset have already been absorbed into their P&L, which has had a negative impact.

The bigger structural challenge for the sector, however, remains healthcare inflation, which the GST reduction does not address," Ghosh said.

The impact has also been felt by distributors, with lower commissions following the GST change, though higher volumes have helped offset the pressure, Chhabra said. "Overall, GST has been a dramatic positive for insurers, distributors and customers," he said.