Tax experts said the move could make compliance more predictable, reduce avoidable disputes, and help businesses claim eligible tax credit with greater certainty.

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Businesses could see fewer goods and services tax (GST) notices and greater certainty over input-tax credit claims from April next year, with the government proposing changes to the return-filing system to reduce mismatches in tax reporting.

The proposed changes, originally recommended by the GST Council, will require businesses to correct errors in the returns where they originally report sales instead of manually changing tax figures in the summary return.

Discrepancies in purchase-related tax credit will also have to be addressed through designated online mechanisms.

Tax experts said the move could make compliance more predictable, reduce avoidable disputes, and help businesses claim eligible tax credit with greater certainty.

However, its success will depend on how smoothly the new system is implemented and integrated with businesses' accounting software.

The GST Council approved the proposed changes at its 57th meeting on October 8.

The government has invited public comments on the draft rules and forms until November 30 and plans to implement the changes from April 1.

The proposal will also bring several facilities already available on the GST portal under the formal GST rules, making their use part of the prescribed return-filing process.

Key Points The government plans to introduce changes to the GST return-filing system from April 1, 2027, aimed at reducing reporting mismatches and tax notices.

Businesses will have to correct sales-related errors in GSTR-1 or GSTR-1A instead of directly changing tax figures in the summary return GSTR-3B.

The Invoice Management System will play a greater role in verifying purchase invoices and ensuring input-tax credit claims are backed by supplier-reported records.

The proposed rules seek to improve reconciliation, prevent duplicate tax payments and reduce disputes involving credit notes and e-commerce transactions.

Businesses must update their accounting software and strengthen invoice-level checks before April 2027, as successful implementation will depend on seamless integration with the GST portal.

What Changes In GST Returns?

Under the existing system, businesses report their sales and the GST charged on them in a form called GSTR-1.

They then file GSTR-3B, a summary of the tax they owe and the credit they want to claim for GST paid on purchases.

Both are filed every month although eligible small businesses can file them quarterly.

If a business misses a sales invoice or reports incorrect details in GSTR-1, it can use another form, GSTR-1A, to add the missing invoice or correct the information before filing GSTR-3B.

For purchases, businesses receive an automatically prepared statement called GSTR-2B.

It shows the purchase invoices reported by their suppliers and helps them check how much tax credit they may be eligible to claim.

Businesses use this information while filing GSTR-3B.

GSTR-2B is prepared by the GST portal and does not have to be filed separately by businesses.

How GST Filing Will Change

Under the proposed rules, businesses will no longer be able to simply change the tax figures appearing in GSTR-3B if they find a mistake.

For example, if a company misses reporting a sale, it will have to add the invoice through GSTR-1 or GSTR-1A instead of directly changing the tax payable in GSTR-3B.

Businesses will also have to use the Invoice Management System (IMS), an online facility that allows buyers to accept, reject or keep pending invoices and credit notes uploaded by suppliers.

This is intended to ensure that input-tax credit claimed by businesses is backed by the invoices reported by their suppliers.

Other adjustments, such as reversal and subsequent reclaim of tax credit, will be recorded through separate online statements.

Input Tax Credit Gets More Clarity

The draft rules also propose changes to the handling of credit notes, which sellers issue to reduce an earlier bill, for instance, when goods are returned or discounts are given.

Other proposed changes seek to address difficulties faced by businesses in correcting tax records.

The government has proposed giving these facilities formal recognition under the Central GST Rules.

Jigar Doshi, country head (indirect tax practice), Ascentium India, said: "This proposal could bring greater alignment between GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B. Currently, a significant proportion of GST notices arises from reconciliation differences."

However, the success of the changes will depend on how smoothly businesses' accounting software and internal systems are connected to the GST portal, Doshi said.

The proposal could also bring the government closer to its original plan of having an online-purchase register that automatically matches suppliers' invoices with businesses' own records.

Why Businesses May Get Fewer Notices

Amit Maheshwari, managing partner at AKM Global, said: "Businesses should see fewer notices as liability corrections move to GSTR-1/1A and credit notes, debit notes and advances are classified more granularly, so that tax reported aligns closely with tax paid."

He added that the provision to prevent duplicate tax payments following audits or notices would be particularly useful.

Better matching of sales reported by ecommerce operators could also reduce disputes involving online sellers and platforms.

Businesses, however, need to update their accounting systems and prepare for the proposed changes before April 2027, he said.

What Businesses Must Do Before April

Sivakumar Ramjee, executive director (indirect tax), Nangia Global, said: "While businesses need to strengthen invoice-level discipline before filing, this structured, transparent workflow will reduce litigation and bring long-term certainty to managing input-tax credit.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff