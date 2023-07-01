News
Rediff.com  » Business » GST mop-up rises 12% to over Rs 1.61 lakh cr in June

Source: PTI
July 01, 2023 20:32 IST
GST collections rose 12 per cent to over Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark for the fourth time since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime six years ago on July 1, 2017.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the first (April-June) quarter of the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 are Rs 1.10 lakh crore, Rs 1.51 lakh crore and Rs 1.69 lakh crore, respectively, the finance ministry said in a statement.

 

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of June 2023 is Rs 1,61,497 crore of which Central GST is Rs 31,013 crore, State GST is Rs 38,292 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 80,292 crore (including Rs  39,035 crore collected on import of goodsm) and cess is Rs 11,900 crore (including Rs 1,028 crore collected on import of goods)," the statement said.

The revenues for June 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 18 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The revenues had touched a record high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April. In May, it was Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
