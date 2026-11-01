India's GST Mop-up Jumps 23% to Over Rs 2.31 Lakh Crore in October

India's Goods and Services Tax collections witnessed a significant 23 per cent surge in October, reaching over Rs 2.31 lakh crore, driven by strong performance in both domestic economic activities and imports.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Gross GST collections in October increased by 23 per cent, reaching over Rs 2.31 lakh crore.

Domestic sales contributed significantly, with GST mop-up rising 16 per cent to over Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

Revenues from imports saw a substantial 42 per cent climb, amounting to Rs 72,246 crore.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections for October rose 26 per cent to over Rs 2.03 lakh crore.

For the April-October period, gross GST collection grew 13.2 per cent to over Rs 14.77 lakh crore.

Gross GST collections increased 23 per cent to over Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October, driven by strong mop-up from domestic activities and imports, according to government data released on Sunday.

Domestic and Import Contributions

Gross GST collections from domestic sales rose 16 per cent to over Rs 1.59 lakh crore, and revenues from imports climbed 42 per cent to Rs 72,246 crore.

The Rs 2.31 lakh crore collection includes Central GST mop-up of 42,935 crore, State GST of Rs 51,340 crore and Integrated GST of over Rs 1.37 lakh crore, data showed.

Refunds and Net Collections

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds increased 6.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,934 crore in October.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections rose 26 per cent to over Rs 2.03 lakh crore in October.

Year-to-Date Performance

During April-October, gross GST collection grew 13.2 per cent to over Rs 14.77 lakh crore.

Net collections rose 13 per cent to over Rs 12.69 lakh crore.