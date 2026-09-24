GST Council To Review Tax On UPI Merchant Fees

The upcoming GST Council meeting will critically examine the 18% GST levy on merchant fees for UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, a move that could significantly impact digital payment costs for businesses and consumers across India.

Photograph: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points The GST Council will review the 18% GST on merchant fees for UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000.

A new 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for UPI payments above Rs 2,000 will be effective from October 15.

MDR, classified as a service charge, currently attracts an 18% GST levy under existing law.

Merchants have the option to claim Input Tax Credit (ITC) on the GST paid on MDR, potentially reducing their overall tax burden.

The upcoming GST Council meeting on October 7 is expected to focus on simplifying GST processes rather than altering tax rates.

The GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister, will take a view on GST levy on merchant fees for UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, government sources said on Thursday.

Effective October 15, UPI payments to merchants (P2M) above Rs 2,000 will attract a 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR) with an overall cap of Rs 300.

Understanding The GST Implications On UPI

Sources said services attract GST, decided by the Goods and Services Tax Council, chaired by the Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts. "We are hopeful that the GST Council will take a view on the 18 per cent GST on merchant fee on UPI transactions in the larger interest of consumers as was done in case of insurance premium," sources said.

The next GST Council meeting is scheduled for October 7. Sources also indicated that the Council, in its next meeting, will focus on simplifying the GST process and will not take up tax rate changes.

Under the MDR framework, which will come into effect from October 15, the MDR would be borne by the merchants as a charge for payment settlement services. Since the charge is to be borne by merchants for processing and settling digital payment transactions through the payment network, it would fall under the category of service as per GST law and attract an 18 per cent levy. However, merchants can claim Input Tax Credit (ITC) on this GST paid on MDR, which, according to tax experts, would soften their overall tax burden.