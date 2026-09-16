GST Council Oct 7 Meet: What Businesses Want!

Industry is pushing for GST reforms that would let companies use unused tax credits from one state to pay GST liabilities in another, potentially freeing up working capital trapped across state registrations.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Industry bodies are demanding greater flexibility in utilising Input Tax Credit (ITC) across different state registrations of the same company.

Currently, companies with separate GST registrations in each state often accumulate unutilised tax credits in one state while having to pay GST in cash for projects in another.

Experts suggest initially allowing cross-state utilisation of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) credits, as these are central levies.

Allowing CGST and IGST credits to be pooled across states would release working capital currently trapped in different state registration.

This reform would align with GST's principle of eliminating cascading taxes, improve cash flows for businesses, and enhance ease of doing business.

As central and state governments prepare for the Goods and Services Tax Council meeting on October 7, industry bodies have stepped up their demand for a system that allows more seamless use of the tax credits available with companies' business units across states, according to four persons familiar with the development.

Businesses are seeking the ability to set off the tax liability of their unit in one state with the unused tax credit available with its arm other states.

Under GST, companies have to take separate registrations in all the states they operate in and therefore may end up with some unused tax credits in some states.

Each registration is treated separately for the purpose of maintaining and utilising input tax credit (ITC).

ITC refers to the credit that businesses receive for GST paid on goods and services used for business purposes.

The credit can be used to offset the GST payable by the business on its sales, subject to riders.

For instance, a company may have ₹10 lakh in unutilised input tax credit under its GST registration in one state but may be required to pay GST in cash for a project undertaken in another state.

Under the current framework, the credit accumulated under one state registration cannot ordinarily be used to meet the tax liability of another registration of the same company.

This can result in a situation where a company has substantial unutilised tax credit in one state while it has to pay GST in cash in another state because the credit cannot be moved between the two registrations.

Industry representatives have therefore sought greater flexibility in the utilisation of such credits.

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Proposed Solutions and Expert Views

Experts have suggested that the government could initially consider allowing the cross-state utilisation of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) credits while keeping State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) outside such an arrangement because of its implications for individual states’ revenues and settlement mechanisms.

Abhishek Jain, Indirect Tax Head and Partner at KPMG, said interstate utilisation of input tax credit could be a "natural next step" for CGST and IGST, which are central levies.

"SGST is harder, since it stays tied to state revenues and settlement, but allowing CGST and IGST credit to be pooled across states would release genuine working capital that today sits trapped state by state, without disturbing what accrues to the states," Jain said.

The Centre, added Jain, already allows cash balances to be moved across a company's GST registrations under the same Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Allowing CGST and IGST credits to be pooled across states could similarly release working capital currently locked in different state registrations, he said.

Impact on Businesses and Economy

Vivek Jalan, Partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services, said the facility to transfer ITC across state registrations has been a long-standing demand of GST taxpayers, particularly in sectors such as works contracts.

"In works contracts, contractors may receive mobilisation advances of up to 20 per cent and pay GST upfront in cash, but subsequently accumulate ITC on purchases that cannot be utilised until the contract concludes, which can often take years," Jalan said.

Since profit margins in such contracts can be lower than the tax paid on the advance, the accumulation of unutilised ITC becomes a structural inefficiency, he said.

Allowing such accumulated credit to be transferred to another state registration where a project is ongoing or about to commence would enable contractors to utilise their legitimate credits more effectively.

Jalan said even a phased approach allowing the transfer of the CGST component alone could unlock nearly 50 per cent of stranded ITC, strengthening companies’ cash flows, reducing litigation and enhancing competitiveness.

Such a measure would align with the core principle of GST of eliminating cascading taxes and provide ease-of-doing-business relief to taxpayers, he added.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff