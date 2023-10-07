News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » GST Council cedes right to levy tax on distilled alcohol

GST Council cedes right to levy tax on distilled alcohol

Source: PTI
October 07, 2023 20:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The GST Council on Saturday clarified that guarantees provided by corporate to their subsidiaries will attract an 18 per cent GST, while no tax will be levied if a personal guarantee is given by a director to the company.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state ministers, also cut the GST rate on molasses to 5 per cent from 28 per cent.

It also ceded the right to tax Extra Neutral Alcohol (raw product for making alcohol for human consumption) to the states.

 

Accordingly, ENA used for human consumption will be exempt from Goods and Services Tax (GST), while ENA for industrial use will be taxed at 18 per cent.

Briefing reporters after the 52nd GST council meeting, Sitharaman said the reduction in GST on molasses will benefit sugarcane farmers and enable their dues to be cleared faster because more money will be left in the hands of the mills.

"The council and we all feel that it will also lead to a reduction in the cost of manufacturing cattle feed, which will be a major development," she said.

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said the council has decided that when the corporate guarantee is given by a director to a company, then the value of service will be deemed to be zero and hence, no GST will be applicable.

"When a corporate guarantee is given by a company to its subsidiary company, then it will be deemed that the value is 1 per cent of the corporate guarantee.

"So, it will attract GST at 18 per cent on 1 per cent of the total amount guaranteed by the parent company," Malhotra said.

The GST Council also decided to levy a lower 5 per cent tax on millet-based flour when sold in pre-packaged and labelled form.

Flour, containing at least 70 per cent millets, will attract zero per cent GST if sold loose and 5 per cent if sold pre-packaged and labelled.

The council also decided to cap the maximum age of GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) president and members.

The GSTAT President will have a maximum age cap of 70 years, while the limit for members will be 67 years.

This is a change from the earlier age limit of 67 and 65 years, respectively, for the GSTAT President and members.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
10 Largecaps Stocks To Lead Bulls Charge
10 Largecaps Stocks To Lead Bulls Charge
'Hard To Ignore India As Investment Opportunity'
'Hard To Ignore India As Investment Opportunity'
PSU Disinvestment: Modi Missing The Bus
PSU Disinvestment: Modi Missing The Bus
ICC WC PIX: SA bowlers put break on SL scoring
ICC WC PIX: SA bowlers put break on SL scoring
Asiad: What captain Ruturaj said after winning gold...
Asiad: What captain Ruturaj said after winning gold...
Law becomes 'out of date': Shah on need to replace IPC
Law becomes 'out of date': Shah on need to replace IPC
WC: Mehidy relishes batting promotion in B'desh win
WC: Mehidy relishes batting promotion in B'desh win

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Indian Wheels for Vande Bharat Trains

Indian Wheels for Vande Bharat Trains

Why Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Is Riding High

Why Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Is Riding High

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances