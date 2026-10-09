Employers can now claim ITC on group health, life insurance for staff

The GST Council has made a significant move by allowing Input Tax Credit on group health and life insurance policies for employees, a decision poised to substantially ease financial burdens for employers and boost insurance penetration across India.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points

The GST Council has approved Input Tax Credit (ITC) on group health and life insurance policies provided by employers to their employees.

This decision is expected to make group health insurance more economically viable and reduce the cost burden for employers, particularly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Insurance experts believe the availability of ITC could lead to deeper penetration of employer-sponsored health insurance and allow companies to enhance benefits and coverage.

The move could enable smaller businesses to attract and retain talent by making group insurance more affordable, with potential savings channelled into business growth or enhanced employee benefits.

In September 2025, the government had reduced GST on individual life and health insurance policies to zero per cent, simultaneously withdrawing ITC for them.

The Goods and Services Tax Council (GST) Council on Thursday said that Input Tax Credit (ITC) will now be available on health and life insurance taken for employers who provide such coverage to their employees.

The decision is expected to ease the cost of coverage for employers particularly for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and make group health insurance more economically viable, according to insurance experts.

Impact on Employers and Insurance Penetration

Krishnamoorthy Rao, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Generali Central Insurance, said: "The move to allow employers to avail input tax credit on GST paid towards employee group health insurance marks a significant step towards making group health coverage more economically viable and can translate into deeper penetration of employer-sponsored health insurance in the country.

"Group health has traditionally operated in a challenging pricing environment, with intense competition often putting pressure on premiums and margins."

"The availability of ITC could ease the effective cost of coverage for employers, creating greater headroom to sustain adequate pricing while also enabling companies to enhance benefits, coverage limits and employee eligibility. For insurers, the opportunity is to translate this improved economics into sustainable growth rather than simply competing away the benefit through lower premiums," he added.

Market Dynamics and MSME Benefits

According to General Insurance Council's data for FY26, premiums accrued from group health insurance was over Rs 68,000 crore.

Similarly, the life insurance industry collected around Rs 2.75 trillion in premiums from group insurance.

However, group term insurance includes not only policies provided through employers and other organisations but also credit life insurance policies issued by banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions.

Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Director & CEO, Policybazaar for Business said, "The officially approved Input Tax Credit (ITC) on health and life insurance policies by employers is a welcome move that can significantly ease the cost burden for corporates, particularly MSMEs."

He added that the smaller business will be able to reduce their dependence on government-funded health care and social security schemes in the medium to long-term due to the wider insurance coverage.

Strategic Advantages for Businesses

"The 18 per cent input tax credit on employee health and life insurance can make group insurance more affordable for smaller businesses, which often rely on such benefits to attract and retain talent.

"The savings could either be channelled towards business growth and expansion or used to enhance employee benefits," Chowdary added.

In September 2025, the government reduced the 18 per cent GST on individual life and health insurance policies to zero per cent. ITC was also withdrawn for individual policies.