Home  » Business » GST collection rises at slower pace of 0.7% to Rs 1.70 lakh cr in November

GST collection rises at slower pace of 0.7% to Rs 1.70 lakh cr in November

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
December 01, 2025 16:04 IST

Gross GST collection rose at a slower pace of 0.7 per cent in November at Rs 1.70 lakh crore, as domestic revenues declined, according to the government data released on Monday.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection was over Rs 1.69 lakh crore in November 2024.

 

Gross domestic revenues declined 2.3 per cent to over Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

The decline follows the reduction of GST rates for 375 items, effective September 22.

Revenues from the import of goods grew 10.2 per cent to Rs 45,976 crore in November.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
