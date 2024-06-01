News
GST collection rises 10% to Rs 1.73 lakh crore in May

GST collection rises 10% to Rs 1.73 lakh crore in May

Source: PTI
June 01, 2024 19:40 IST
The country's gross GST collections rose to Rs 1.73 lakh crore in May, growing 10 per cent year on year driven by increased revenues from domestic transactions, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

GST

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

GST collections had touched a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore last month.

"The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for the month of May 2024 stood at Rs 1.73 lakh crore," the ministry said in a statement.

 

The 10 per cent year-on-year growth in May collection is driven by a strong increase in revenues from domestic transactions (up 15.3 per cent) amid slowing of imports (down 4.3 per cent).

After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for May 2024 stood at Rs 1.44 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 6.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The gross GST collections in FY25 till May 2024 stood at Rs 3.83 lakh crore, which is a 11.3 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 14.2 per cent) and marginal increase in imports (up 1.4 per cent).

After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 stood at Rs 3.36 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 11.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
