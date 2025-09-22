HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » GST 2.0: AC, TV dealers see spike in sales on Day-1

GST 2.0: AC, TV dealers see spike in sales on Day-1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 21:29 IST

x

As lower GST rates take effect on Monday, sales of air-conditioners, TV sets surged dramatically with buyers rushing to grab cheaper deals offered by retailers at the beginning of the Navratra festival.

AC

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Neighbourhood kirana stores also witnessed a modest rise in sales of daily essentials as well as food items.

The new two-slab GST (goods and services tax) structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent has replaced the earlier four-rate duty regime following GST Council's sweeping reform aimed at boosting consumption across the country.

 

This led to price cuts of most of the common-use items ranging from foods, toiletries and cosmetics to white goods such as TV and air-conditioners from Monday, which also coincides with the beginning of the nine-day annual Navratra festival.

Dealers of home appliance segment said room-air conditioning (RAC), which has come under 18 per cent tax rate from 28 per cent earlier, witnessed almost double sales on the very first day.

"Trends of primary regular sales are encouraging. Till 5 pm in the evening, our dealers have reported almost double sales, compared to any other Monday," Haier India president N S Satish told PTI.

However, he added that Monday being a weekday, purchases were expected after office hours. The company had started pre-booking even before roll-out of revised GST rates.

Blue Star managing director B Thiagarajan said: "Going by the enquiries, I think the mood is upbeat."

"Rough estimate is that growth compared with September last year will be around 20 per cent.

"E-commerce players' big sale begins today and the prices will be watched by many consumers before deciding to buy.

"Many dealers of ours have bought machines under 'Shub Aarambh- New Muhoort'  sentiments today," he said.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), a TV manufacturing company having licences of several global brands including Thomson, Kodak, Blaupunkt, said sales went up by 30 to 35 per cent on the first day of GST 2.0.

The company sells TV through e-commerce platform Flipkart.

"Sales of TV sets with 43 inch and 55 inch screen size, on which GST levy was reduced, have a growth of 30 to 35 per cent," he said.

At some shops of daily essentials and food items, confusion persisted on the revised MRPs and people were seen arguing with shopkeepers over the reduced prices.

Several companies are yet to collect data of the first day sales and will have a final update on Tuesday.

Until Monday, sales of home appliances were almost stalled as buyers started delaying purchases awaiting the nation-wide implementation date of new GST rates.

Buoyed by the initial response, appliance makers as well as dealers expect a high double-digit sales growth during this festive season spanning from Navratra to Diwali.

Sales during this period usually contribute around one-third of the overall annual sales value across categories.

Price of daily essential and food products have also come down from Monday, as FMCG companies have slashed prices, extending the GST benefits to the consumer.

The companies operating in the fast-moving consumer goods space have caome up with revised MRPs (maximum retail prices) of their products, including soap, shampoo, baby diaper, toothpaste, razor, and after-shave lotions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Key infra sectors' growth hits 13-month high in Aug
Key infra sectors' growth hits 13-month high in Aug
Gold surges Rs 2,200 to hit fresh high of Rs 116,200
Gold surges Rs 2,200 to hit fresh high of Rs 116,200
Cost of H-1B fee hike? $500 mn for 5,000 new filings
Cost of H-1B fee hike? $500 mn for 5,000 new filings
Will The GST Cut Make A Difference?
Will The GST Cut Make A Difference?
GST 2.0 Needs Deeper Reforms
GST 2.0 Needs Deeper Reforms

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 2

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 3

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds mega road show in Arunachal's Itanagar2:55

PM Modi holds mega road show in Arunachal's Itanagar

SPOTTED: Bhumi Pednekar at Mumbai airport0:55

SPOTTED: Bhumi Pednekar at Mumbai airport

Thane Metro: First Trial Run Of Line 4 and 4A Successfully Conducted0:52

Thane Metro: First Trial Run Of Line 4 and 4A...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV