GST Collection Jumps 15.4% to Over Rs 2.11 Lakh Crore in July

India's economic recovery gains momentum as gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections soared by an impressive 15.4 per cent to over Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July, reflecting robust growth in domestic transactions and imports.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Gross GST collections in July 2024 reached over Rs 2.11 lakh crore, marking a 15.4 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.

The significant growth is attributed to higher mop-up from both domestic transactions and imports.

Central GST (CGST) revenue stood at Rs 39,835 crore, State GST (SGST) at Rs 47,881 crore, and Integrated GST (IGST) at over Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

Total refunds processed during July amounted to Rs 29,968 crore, an increase of 13.1 per cent.

After adjusting for refunds, the net GST revenue for July was over Rs 1.81 lakh crore.

Gross GST collections grew 15.4 per cent to over Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July on higher mop-up from domestic transactions and imports.

Gross GST collections were Rs 1.83 lakh crore in July 2025.

It was about Rs 1.95 lakh crore last month.

Breakdown of Collections

Gross Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) revenue during the month stood at Rs 39,835 crore, while State GST (SGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) mop-up were Rs 47,881 crore and over Rs 1.23 lakh crore, respectively.

Refunds and Net Revenue

Total refunds during July grew 13.1 per cent to Rs 29,968 crore.

After adjusting refunds, net GST revenue stood at over Rs 1.81 lakh crore.