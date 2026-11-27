Real estate developers in Delhi-NCR are bracing for significant project delays and increased construction costs as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) imposes restrictions on construction activities, impacting labour mobilisation and logistics across the region.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points GRAP Stage III restrictions in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on construction, are expected to delay over 400 under-construction residential projects, affecting nearly 200,000 housing units.

A one-month construction ban could lead to project delays of three to four months and incur additional costs of up to ₹40 per square foot for developers.

Labour mobilisation challenges, including migrant workers moving to other locations, and increased logistics costs (15-20%) for material transit are significant concerns.

While some developers factor in GRAP delays as a yearly phenomenon, prolonged restrictions could put upward pressure on housing prices.

Industry bodies advocate for a source-specific, data-driven approach to pollution control, arguing that construction contributes less than 1% to Delhi-NCR's air pollution and bans impact livelihoods.

Real estate developers are bracing for delays in project delivery as disruptions extend beyond construction activity to labour mobilisation and logistics amid restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Industry experts and senior real estate executives said the restrictions could delay projects by several months and add to construction costs, potentially putting upward pressure on housing prices.

The Commission for Air Quality Management invoked Stage III of GRAP across Delhi-NCR on November 6, imposing a ban on construction and demolition activities, including excavation, piling, brickwork, and road construction.

Restrictions were also imposed on the movement of certain vehicles carrying construction materials.

Impact on Project Timelines and Costs

More than 400 under-construction residential projects, comprising over 198,000 housing units across Delhi-NCR, are likely to be affected, according to data from real estate consultancy Anarock.

Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman of Anarock, said the larger concern was the "cascading impact on project timelines", with a one-month construction ban potentially delaying projects by at least three to four months.

On the cost front, developers could incur additional expenses of up to Rs 40 per square foot due to delays, Kumar said.

The exact cost, however, would depend on a project's scale, stage of construction, and the developer's ability to manage resources during the shutdown.

Kumar added that even a short-term shutdown could lead to longer delays as migrant labourers move to other locations, leaving contractors with the task of reassembling their workforce within a limited period once restrictions are lifted.

The restrictions create a domino effect across the industry, with consequences ranging from labour migration and higher remobilisation costs to delays in project execution.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Industry Perspectives on Challenges

DLF Managing Director (MD) Ashok Tyagi said during the company's earnings call last month that air quality levels were being closely monitored, as GRAP restrictions typically remain in force for 30-40 days, potentially posing a challenge to construction activity in the quarter ending December.

"This third quarter may still have some challenges on the construction outflow, but I do believe that fundamentally the contractors are in place, their labour arrangements are in place... and post GRAP this challenge should disappear. It may be a concern but I don't think it's a crisis by any stretch," Tyagi said.

Aman Sarin, director and chief executive officer of Delhi-based Anant Raj, said the regulations also restrict the movement of certain commercial vehicles.

This can add three to four days to material transit times, affecting the supply of crucial raw materials.

Sarin said logistics-related costs rise by 15-20 per cent during the affected period, adding to overall construction expenses.

"The additional costs are mainly related to transportation, material supply, labour, and extended project timelines," he said.

Mitigation and Policy Calls

On the possibility of a rise in property prices, Sarin said developers try to absorb additional expenses through planning and operational adjustments.

However, prolonged restrictions can put pressure on project costs, and any impact on property prices would depend on the duration of the disruptions and the overall cost environment.

Pyush Lohia, MD of Lohia Worldspace, cautioned that repeated restrictions force construction activities to operate on a stop-and-go basis, creating uncertainty.

He said rising construction costs resulting from these disruptions could influence project pricing.

However, Kumar said GRAP implementation had become a "yearly phenomenon", and developers already factor in the delays caused by the restrictions.

"The impact of these construction bans on the overall property prices is almost negligible," he said.

On how developers are responding to such disruptions, Sarin said they focus on planning construction activities in advance and making the best use of periods when restrictions are not in force.

He added that developers are exploring construction methods such as precast technology to reduce on-site activity, dust generation, and material handling.

Measures such as covering construction materials, regularly sprinkling water, and installing proper barricades are also followed to control dust at project sites, he said.

Representatives of industry bodies pointed out that construction is not the only contributor to pollution in the region and called for an approach that balances environmental protection with economic continuity.

Parveen Jain, president of the National Real Estate Development Council, said repeated construction bans have serious implications for the livelihoods of construction workers, daily-wage earners, contractors, and allied industries.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Hawelia, secretary of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India NCR, cited studies estimating that construction activities contribute less than 1 per cent to Delhi-NCR's overall air pollution.

He added that such restrictions affect the real estate industry and, more importantly, the livelihoods of nearly 1 million construction workers in the region.

Both Jain and Hawelia called for a source-specific, data-driven approach, with government intervention to create a balanced and evidence-based policy.

"Any restrictions or bans on construction activities must be guided by scientific evidence and a clear assessment of the actual sources of pollution," Hawelia said.

Realty check More than 400 under-construction residential projects across Delhi-NCR are likely to be affected

Industry experts said the restrictions could add to costs, potentially putting upward pressure on housing prices

Developers could incur additional expenses of up to ₹40 per square foot due to delays

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff