Graduate Employment Rises, But Job Seekers Fall

The lack of faster growth in salaried jobs may well account for the degrowth in the unemployed educated population who are actively seeking jobs.

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The proportion of Indians with a graduate-level or higher education who are employed or actively looking for work is at its lowest in at least 60 months.

The country's labour participation rate (LPR) hit 52.26 per cent in September, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data based on its survey.

This is the lowest LPR in data going back to at least October 2021.

LPR captures graduates who are employed and the unemployed among them who are actively looking for jobs as a proportion of the total graduate population.

Simply put, it indicates the active portion of an economy's educated workforce available for/in employment.

Key Points India's graduate labour participation rate fell to 52.26 per cent in September, its lowest level in CMIE data going back to October 2021.

CMIE estimates that around 100 million graduates are employed, with employment rising by more than 21 million since September 2025.

The number of graduates actively seeking jobs fell by over 3 million in the past year.

India's graduate population grew 28.6 per cent over three years, outpacing employment growth of 26.8 per cent.

Salaried employment grew just 11.9 per cent over the same period, potentially discouraging educated Indians from actively seeking work.

Graduate Labour Participation Hits Five-Year Low

The government's Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) began to provide monthly data in 2025. The latest data for August 2026 is the 17th in the monthly series.

The CMIE data goes back further, and points towards a declining trend in labour participation among the graduate population during this period.

This is significant in light of the debate on artificial intelligence and its impact on the job market as well as the ongoing economic headwinds of the West Asia war.

Graduate Employment Rises to 100 Million

The number of Indians who are employed has gone up with the CMIE estimate suggesting 100 million are employed among graduates.

This would suggest an increase despite the US-Iran tensions, higher energy prices and economic stress.

The number of those employed has risen by more than 21 million since September 2025.

While the data can vary in given months, the broad trend can be indicative. Higher employment overall suggests more jobs being created.

Some of these gains may be reduced by fewer people actively seeking work.

The number of those actively seeking jobs dropped by over 3 million in the last year, indicating that while employment is up, the proportion of those who are actively seeking jobs has fallen, CMIE data shows.

This may reflect the kind of employment on offer.

While salaried jobs account for around a quarter of all employment in India, small traders and wage labourers account for a larger share of roles, while farmers and businesses account for a lower share.

Overall, these categories make up for 22 to 25 per cent each of the country's total employment.

Salaried Jobs Lag Graduate Population Growth

The declining labour participation despite higher employment may have to do with the pace of growth of the graduate population.

The population with a graduate-level or higher education grew at 28.6 per cent in the last three years, shows a Business Standard analysis of CMIE data.

The pace of employment growth was slower at 26.8 per cent, covering all categories including farming and wage labour.

Salaried jobs grew at a far slower pace at 11.9 per cent over the same three-year period.

The lack of faster growth in salaried jobs may well account for the degrowth in the unemployed educated population who are actively seeking jobs.

They are no longer looking for work since quality jobs have not kept pace with the growth in India's educated population.

To be sure, differences in sampling or methodology can affect results apart from the period that the study covers.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff