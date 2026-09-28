Goyal, USTR To Meet Amid Tariff Heat

'We expect the Indian delegation to flag New Delhi's worries and elaborate on its standpoint on the Russia-linked tariff as well as the Section 301 investigation into overcapacity.'

IMAGE: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, right, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, left, are likely to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 trade ministerial in Wisconsin this week. Photograph: Kind courtesy piyushgoyalofficial/instagram.com

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer this week on the sidelines of the G20 trade ministerial, scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Goyal is likely to begin his trip to the US late Monday, an official said.

Key Points Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to meet USTR Jamieson Greer during the G20 trade ministerial in Milwaukee.

The talks come amid the threat of US tariffs linked to India's Russian oil purchases and an ongoing Section 301 excess-capacity probe.

India is expected to defend its Russian oil imports as an energy security necessity and reject overcapacity allegations.

Negotiations on a broader India-US trade deal are continuing, with tariff competitiveness remaining a key sticking point.

Goyal-Greer Bilateral Meeting

The meeting comes at a time when the US has passed a law authorising President Donald Trump to impose up to a 100 per cent tariff on India for its energy purchases from Russia.

The final decision on whether to levy the tariff, and its rate and coverage, remains with Trump.

Besides the tariff threat emanating from the Lindsey O Graham Act, Washington's probe against India, alleging excess capacity under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, is also underway.

Section 301 Probe Continues

Section 301 allows the USTR to investigate foreign trade practices it considers unfair or harmful to US commerce.

The Office of the USTR has already imposed a 10 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods after concluding a separate Section 301 investigation in July that alleged the involvement of forced labour in the supply chain.

Forced labour and excess capacity are also part of the G20 trade ministerial's discussion agenda.

'Greer will spearhead talks with the G20 Trade Ministers on a wide range of issues, including eliminating forced labour in global supply chains, updating the most-favoured nation principle, denouncing the weaponisation of trade in food, and addressing structural excess capacity and production,' the office of the USTR said in a media release.

Indian exporters are hopeful of some clarity on India-US trade from the meetings this week, but given how the last two years have panned out, some element of uncertainty may remain, Federation of Indian Export Organisations Director General and Chief Executive Ajay Sahai said.

"We expect the Indian delegation to flag New Delhi's worries and elaborate on its standpoint on the Russia-linked tariff as well as the Section 301 investigation into overcapacity," Sahai said.

India should emphasise that its Russian oil imports are aimed only at ensuring energy security in the country.

"On excess capacity allegations, the delegation must clarify that our manufacturing is in line with the pace of our growing economy," Sahai added.

India-US Trade Deal Talks

Meanwhile, India also remains engaged with the US on a trade deal, the terms of which were 'almost done and dusted', Goyal had said on Thursday.

New Delhi is now only waiting for Washington to devise a mechanism to ensure India gets a tariff edge over other competing economies.

Goyal has reiterated this position several times in the past, including on Thursday.

Discussions on the deal are expected this week.

"But any concrete outcome on the trade deal is likely to depend on the other party (the US), as they have to devise a mechanism to ensure a competitive tariff for India," Sahai said.

Both sides had proposed the bilateral trade pact last year in February and had also issued a joint statement on the first tranche of the agreement this year in February, agreeing on a lower reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent for Indian goods.

However, soon after, the US supreme vourt scrapped the legal basis for the reciprocal tariff.

Since then, both sides have held several rounds of negotiations to update the terms of the deal.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff