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Government Introduces Charges On Large UPI Merchant Payments, Ends Zero-MDR Regime

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk September 15, 2026 19:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian government has rolled out a significant new framework introducing a 0.4 per cent charge on UPI payments exceeding Rs 2,000 to merchants, marking the end of the zero-MDR regime and reshaping the landscape of digital transactions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo and SerenityArt/Pixabay.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo and SerenityArt/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A 0.4% charge is now applicable on UPI payments above Rs 2,000 made to merchants.
  • The fee for large transactions (Rs 75,000 and above) is capped at Rs 300.
  • The new framework ends the long-standing zero-MDR regime for merchant transactions.
  • Small merchants earning up to Rs 1 lakh monthly via UPI QR codes are exempt from these new charges.
  • Person-to-person UPI transfers remain free, and banks are prohibited from allowing merchants to pass MDR costs to customers.

The government on Tuesday set a 0.4 per cent charge on UPI payments above Rs 2,000 to merchants and capped the fee at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above as it rolled out a framework for large digital merchant payments.

The move ends the zero-MDR regime that has been in place since January 2020, introduced to drive digital payments adoption but long criticised by banks and fintechs as unsustainable.

 

Understanding The New UPI Fee Structure

Essential sectors like railways, telecom and fuel get a flat Rs 5 fee per transaction, while capital markets get a lighter 0.02 per cent rate.

Small merchants earning up to Rs 1 lakh a month via UPI QR codes stay fully exempt - a carve-out the government says shields 96 per cent of merchant transactions from any new charge, an official statement said.

Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, have been capped at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above.

Person-to-person transfers - 37 per cent of UPI's volume and 70 per cent of its value - remain untouched.

App providers are barred from adding platform fees, and banks have been told not to let merchants pass MDR costs to customers. A fifth of the new fee pool will fund small-merchant UPI expansion.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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