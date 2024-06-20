News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Govt raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 to Rs 2,300 per quintal for 2024-25

Govt raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 to Rs 2,300 per quintal for 2024-25

Source: PTI
June 20, 2024 01:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by 5.35 per cent to Rs 2,300 per quintal for the 2024-25 kharif marketing season.

Paddy

Photograph: Rajendra Jadhav/Reuters

The hike in paddy support price comes despite the government sitting on surplus rice stocks, but it is significant ahead of elections in states like Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

Announcing the MSP increase, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the cabinet has approved the minimum support prices for 14 kharif (summer) crops based on recommendations from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

 

The MSP for 'common' grade paddy has been raised Rs 117 to Rs 2,300 per quintal, while for the 'A' grade variety it has been hiked to Rs 2,320 per quintal for the upcoming kharif season, Vaishnaw told reporters.

This is the first cabinet decision taken in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term in office, the minister said.

Vaishnaw said the government had a clear policy decision taken in the 2018 Union Budget that MSP should be at least 1.5 times the cost of production, and this principle was followed in the latest MSP hike.

The cost was scientifically calculated by CACP, he added.

The Food Corporation of India currently holds a record stockpile of around 53.4 million tonnes of rice, which is four times the required buffer for July 1 and sufficient to meet demand under welfare schemes for one year without any fresh procurement.

Despite lower rainfall of about 20 per cent across the country since the start of the monsoon season on June 1, weather conditions are now favourable for further advancement of the rains, according to the meteorological department.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Coming! Changes In Mid Caps, Large Caps
Coming! Changes In Mid Caps, Large Caps
Can Modi 3.0 Keep Inflation In Check?
Can Modi 3.0 Keep Inflation In Check?
Railways To Begin Hiring Again
Railways To Begin Hiring Again
Budget 2024: What economists want from Nirmalaji
Budget 2024: What economists want from Nirmalaji
Uddhav, Shinde spar on Sena foundation day
Uddhav, Shinde spar on Sena foundation day
Spicejet passengers made to sit in flight without AC
Spicejet passengers made to sit in flight without AC
15 dead as north India reels under punishing heatwave
15 dead as north India reels under punishing heatwave

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What Star Rating Does Your AC Have?

What Star Rating Does Your AC Have?

Would You Buy A CNG Car?

Would You Buy A CNG Car?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances