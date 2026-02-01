HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Govt raises FY27 capex target to Rs 12.12 lakh cr

Govt raises FY27 capex target to Rs 12.12 lakh cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2026 12:04 IST

x

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the target for capex will be raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from Rs 11.2 lakh crore earmarked for the current fiscal year and announced a slew of measures to boost infrastructure in the country. 

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union budget 2026 in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV on YouTube

Key Points

  • Sitharaman said the government will continue to develop infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
  • The government also proposes to set up risk guarantee fund for infrastructure sector.
  • The government proposes to support professional institutions like ICAI, ICSI to design short-term modular courses.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, she said the government will continue to develop infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The government also proposes to set up risk guarantee fund for infrastructure sector, she added.

A scheme for enhancement for construction and infrastructure equipment will be introduced to strengthen domestic manufacturing, Sitharaman said.

The government also proposes to support professional institutions like ICAI, ICSI to design short-term modular courses, she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Budget 2026: Reform Express is on its way, says Nirmala
Budget 2026: Reform Express is on its way, says Nirmala
Cabinet approves Union Budget 2026-27
Cabinet approves Union Budget 2026-27
Sitharaman creates history with 9th consecutive Budget
Sitharaman creates history with 9th consecutive Budget
Budget 2026: Prez Murmu offers 'Dahi-Cheeni' to Sitharaman
Budget 2026: Prez Murmu offers 'Dahi-Cheeni' to Sitharaman
Budget 2026: What will Nirmala Sitharaman do?
Budget 2026: What will Nirmala Sitharaman do?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

President Murmu offers 'dahi-cheeni' to FM Sitharaman ahead of Budget speech0:11

President Murmu offers 'dahi-cheeni' to FM Sitharaman...

Tara Sutaria's Sizzling New Look Breaks the Internet0:53

Tara Sutaria's Sizzling New Look Breaks the Internet

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra0:38

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO