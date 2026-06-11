Govt Clears Cancer Drug Price Hike

'While higher prices may create some financial burden for patients and caregivers in the short term, uninterrupted access to treatment remains the greater priority.'

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The Centre has given in-principle approval to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to allow price increases for cancer drugs Cisplatin and Carboplatin, as shortages continue to disrupt supplies at hospitals across the country, according to sources close to the development.

"The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has written to NPPA and granted approval under Para 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) for this step. The pricing authority may take a decision within the next two days," DoP sources told Business Standard.

Para 19 of DPCO grants the government and NPPA extraordinary powers to fix or revise the ceiling or retail price of any drug in the public interest under exceptional circumstances.

The move follows representations from the pharmaceutical industry seeking a one-time price increase for the two cancer medicines, arguing that production has become economically unviable.

Key Points The Centre has given in-principle approval for price increases of Cisplatin and Carboplatin under DPCO provisions.

NPPA is expected to take a final decision on revised prices within the next two days.

Sharp increases in platinum prices have significantly raised manufacturing costs for both chemotherapy medicines.

Hospitals across India are facing shortages, forcing procurement from multiple sources to meet demand.

Industry believes revised pricing could restore production levels and ease ongoing supply constraints nationwide.

Platinum Cost Surge

DoP Secretary Manoj Joshi told Business Standard that while the government was not considering a blanket price increase for essential medicines, it was examining a few individual cases where input costs had risen sharply.

"For example, platinum, used in cancer medications, has seen an almost 250 per cent increase in price. Such cases are being considered," Joshi said.

Cisplatin and Carboplatin are widely used first-line chemotherapy drugs for the treatment of ovarian, cervical, breast, lung, oral, head and neck, bladder, and testicular cancers.

"They form the backbone of treatment for many solid cancers. In several treatment protocols, these drugs play a critical role in improving survival outcomes and, in some cases, can even contribute to curative treatment," said Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, director of surgical oncology at Delhi's CK Birla Hospital.

Cancer Drug Shortages

Hospitals across the country have been experiencing varying degrees of shortages of Cisplatin and Carboplatin over the past few months.

While the severity varies across regions and institutions, the availability of these drugs has become increasingly challenging due to supply-chain disruptions and rising costs of platinum and other raw materials required for manufacturing.

"In some instances, hospitals have had to closely monitor inventories and procure stocks from multiple sources to meet patient requirements. The shortage is also raising concerns about stockpiling and the potential emergence of black-market sales, particularly when demand exceeds supply," Dr Malhotra added.

Supply Chain Challenges

Industry sources said the shortage of Cisplatin and Carboplatin was primarily driven by the steep rise in platinum prices, as the metal is the key raw material used in both drugs.

Oncology drugmaker Naprod Life Sciences said platinum prices have climbed from around ₹2,000 per gram in June 2025 to nearly ₹5,000 per gram currently.

Manoj Jain, director at Naprod Life Sciences, said platinum-based raw materials are imported and require special government permits, which can take three to four months to obtain.

He added that an increase in platinum import duty to 15.4 per cent from 6.4 per cent earlier, along with rupee depreciation, has further worsened production economics.

An executive at a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company said these factors had prompted several manufacturers to cut production volumes, leading to shortages across hospital channels.

"As these medicines are under price control, several manufacturers have faced difficulties in sustaining production at existing price levels, which has affected supply," the executive said.

Para 19 Approval

The pharmaceutical executive quoted above said the government's decision to permit a price revision could help manufacturers maintain or increase production, thereby improving supplies and reducing the risk of shortages.

"While higher prices may create some financial burden for patients and caregivers in the short term, uninterrupted access to treatment remains the greater priority.

"It is important to view this as an immediate corrective measure," Malhotra said.

The fineprint

High platinum prices had led to a shortage of both cancer drugs.

Platinum prices rose from ₹2,000/gram to ₹4,000/gram in a year, lowering manufacturer interest.

DoP allows price hike for both drugs under Para 19 of DPCO.

Drug pricing authority NPPA may take final decision on price hike in 2-3 days.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff