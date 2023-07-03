News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Govt calls off strategic sale of Pawan Hans as winning bidder disqualified

Govt calls off strategic sale of Pawan Hans as winning bidder disqualified

Source: PTI
July 03, 2023 18:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government on Monday decided to call off the strategic divestment of Pawan Hans as the successful bidding consortium Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd was disqualified in view of pending legal cases.

Pawan Hans is a 51:49 joint venture of the government and ONGC.

The government had in April last year decided to sell the helicopter service provider for Rs 211.14 crore to Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd -- a consortium of Big Charter Private Ltd, Maharaja Aviation Private Ltd and Almas Global Opportunity Fund SPC.

 

However, in May the sale process was put on hold after it came to light that the lead member of the winning bidder consortium -- Almas Global Opportunity Fund SPC -- has a case pending against it at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

In a statement, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Monday said the government has examined the adverse orders of NCLT and NCLAT.

"After careful consideration of the response of the successful bidder to the show cause notice, with the approval of alternative mechanism ...the government has decided that successful bidding consortium M/s Star 9 Mobility Pvt Ltd is disqualified from the process of strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans Ltd... Further, the current EoI process for strategic disinvestment stands annulled," the DIPAM said.

Alternative Mechanism comprises Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Finance and Minister of Civil Aviation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Mercedes To Launch 10 Cars In 2023'
'Mercedes To Launch 10 Cars In 2023'
'Investing is a loser's game'
'Investing is a loser's game'
Why Don't These Banks Have A Chairman?
Why Don't These Banks Have A Chairman?
Muzumdar to be named head coach of Indian women's team
Muzumdar to be named head coach of Indian women's team
NCP's national president is Sharad Pawar, says Ajit
NCP's national president is Sharad Pawar, says Ajit
SC goes WiFi in step towards full digitisation
SC goes WiFi in step towards full digitisation
SAFF Final: India battle Kuwait for ninth title
SAFF Final: India battle Kuwait for ninth title

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

By 2025 Indian Trucks Will Have AC Cabin

By 2025 Indian Trucks Will Have AC Cabin

Factors behind the bull run on D-Street

Factors behind the bull run on D-Street

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances