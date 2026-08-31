Government Bats On Front Foot For Defence Exports

The reforms, undertaken by the Department of Defence Production, remove stakeholder consultation for exports of non-lethal defence items to most destinations, while retaining safeguards for sensitive countries.

IMAGE: India's main battle tank Arjun Mk-1A. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points MoD simplified defence export procedures and widened OGEL to help manufacturers access overseas markets faster.

Stakeholder consultation has been removed for non-lethal exports and international tenders, exhibitions, with safeguards retained.

OGEL validity has increased to three years, while coverage now extends to most countries globally.

The government merged three existing OGEL SOPs covering platforms, components and intra-company technology transfers into one framework.

Expanded OGEL provisions could particularly benefit MSMEs pursuing international tenders, exhibitions and long-term foreign OEM contracts.

The ministry of defence (MoD) on Friday simplified the Defence Export Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and widened the Open General Export Licence (OGEL) framework to reduce procedural delays and provide defence manufacturers faster access to overseas markets.

The reforms, undertaken by the Department of Defence Production, remove stakeholder consultation for exports of non-lethal defence items to most destinations, while retaining safeguards for sensitive countries.

Consultation has also been removed for exports of all items for international tenders and exhibitions, allowing companies to pursue overseas opportunities more quickly.

The changes are aimed at helping Indian defence companies access overseas markets faster and respond more quickly to global business opportunities, while retaining safeguards for national security.

'The reforms move India's defence export regime towards a more comprehensive and facilitation-based system,' the ministry said in a media statement, adding that safeguards for sensitive items, technologies and destinations would remain in place.

Major reforms

The key change is the expansion of OGEL, a one-time export authorisation that allows eligible exporters to self-generate authorisations for multiple consignments of specified defence items without seeking separate approval for each shipment.

The government has merged three existing OGEL SOPs covering major platforms and equipment, parts and components, and intra-company transfer of technology into a single framework.

The validity of OGEL has also been increased from two to three years, while its coverage has been expanded from 41 countries to all countries, except those on the negative or sensitive list and those facing United Nations Security Council sanctions or arms embargoes.

"There are two big takeaways from the announcement, especially for innovative MSMEs. First, we are now free to showcase what we have made. Second, we can get one licence and have the world as our market. This means we can focus on innovation while the government takes care of the paperwork," said Abhishek Jain, co-founder of Pune-based smart and autonomous munitions manufacturing firm Zeus Numerix.

He emphasised how the simplified export process could allow smaller firms to focus more on developing products and less on navigating regulatory procedures.

A new provision also covers Indian companies with long-term contracts or agreements with foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with OGEL validity aligned with the contract, subject to conditions.

According to a notification issued by the DDP on Thursday, applicants seeking an OGEL must submit a valid Importer Exporter Code, certificates issued by Customs, declarations on sanction compliance, end-user checks and government inspection, along with an item-wise list of exports, destination countries and intended end use.

Before OGEL, defence exports generally required separate government authorisation for individual shipments, making repeat and regular exports slower.

The government introduced OGEL in 2019, following demands from exporters, to facilitate defence exports.

It was designed as a one-time licence allowing companies to export specified items to specified countries during the licence period without seeking fresh permission for every shipment.

The initial OGEL was valid for two years and covered selected allied countries.

The range of items eligible under OGEL has also been expanded, including civil use exports of specified parts and components of small-calibre arms and protective equipment.

The changes could help manufacturers respond faster to international tenders, exhibitions and long-term foreign OEM contracts.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff