The Indian government has made significant progress towards its FY27 Budget Estimate for dividends from Central Public Sector Enterprises, collecting nearly 44 per cent of the target, with Coal India leading the contributions amidst concerns over oil PSU payouts.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points The Centre has collected approximately Rs 32,626 crore in CPSE dividends, achieving nearly 44% of its Rs 75,000 crore FY27 Budget Estimate.

Coal India is the top dividend-paying CPSE, contributing Rs 7,912 crore so far this fiscal year.

The government also receives significant dividends from state-owned financial institutions and the RBI, with the RBI already paying Rs 2.87 trillion in FY27.

Economists are cautious about future dividend revenue, particularly from oil PSUs, due to crude oil price volatility and under-recoveries.

Despite concerns, the government has historically exceeded its CPSE dividend estimates in the last five financial years.

The Centre has so far in November met nearly 44 per cent of its Budget Estimate for dividends from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) for the current financial year, with collections of around Rs 32,626 crore, according to the latest data available from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam).

The Budget for 2026-27 (FY27) estimates revenue of Rs 75,000 crore from dividends from CPSEs.

Besides CPSEs, the government also gets dividends from state-owned financial institutions and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is estimated to be Rs 3.16 trillion in FY27.

The RBI has already paid a dividend of Rs 2.87 trillion to the government this year in May.

Leading Contributors and Dividend Policy

Among CPSEs, Coal India has been the highest paying CPSE with a dividend payout of Rs 7,912 crore so far.

The coal sector PSU was top dividend-paying CPSE in the last two financial years as well, with payout exceeding Rs 10,000 crore.

The dividends that come to the government's coffers in FY27 are based on the performance of the CPSEs in FY26.

CPSEs typically pay a final dividend to the government after their annual general meeting around September.

Some of them also pay an interim dividend.

According to the Ministry of Finance's consistent dividend policy for CPSEs, companies that pay relatively higher dividends (100 per cent dividend or Rs 10 per share) are expected to pay an interim dividend to their shareholders every quarter after declaring financial results, while others can pay an interim dividend on a half-yearly basis.

"Only companies which do not have the possibility of dividend payout as per the minimum prescribed are advised to pay interim dividend annually during October/ November each year based on projected PAT (profit after tax), with the declaration of second quarter (Q2) results," says Dipam's advisory on consistent dividend policy.

Economists' Outlook and Oil PSU Performance

The government has exceeded its estimate for dividend receipts from CPSEs in each of the last five financial years.

However, economists are not too optimistic about dividend revenue for the government this year, especially the payout from oil PSUs.

"Oil companies recorded under-recoveries in March due to the volatility in crude oil prices in the aftermath of the West Asia war that began in February," Bank of Baroda Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis said.

Crude oil prices, which were under $70 a barrel in most of FY26, shot to $113 a barrel in March due to the conflict.

So far in the current financial year, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has transferred Rs 6,668 crore rupees to the government as dividend, while Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has given Rs 909 crore and Oil India has paid Rs 92 crore as dividend.

Gail (India) Limited has also transferred Rs 169 crore to the government.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has not yet transferred any dividend to the government.

These state-owned oil companies made up nearly 33 per cent of the total CPSE dividend payout to the government in the last financial year.

The government's dividends from CPSEs stood at Rs 78,438 crore in FY26.