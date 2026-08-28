Google's Vizag AI Hub: Construction by '28, Full Ops in 5 Years

Google is making significant strides in India's digital landscape with its ambitious 1 gigawatt artificial intelligence data centre hub in Visakhapatnam, aiming for initial operations by late 2028 and full completion within five years, backed by a substantial $15 billion investment.

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Google expects to complete the first phase of its 1GW AI data centre hub in Visakhapatnam by late 2028, with full operations across all phases within five years.

The company has committed a $15 billion investment in India between 2026 and 2030 to accelerate AI transformation.

Google is laying new sub-sea cables to connect the AI hub to key markets like Singapore, Australia, West Asia, and Europe, extending to the US.

The 1GW data centre will be air-cooled and powered by green energy to minimise its carbon footprint.

Google plans to train 10,000 women from nearby communities in basic IT and AI skills as part of its community initiative.

Google hopes to complete the construction of the first phase of its Visakhapatnam artificial intelligence (AI) hub within the next 24-30 months and start initial operations at the 1 gigawatt data centre soon thereafter, Alexander Smith, the Principal of Global Infrastructure and Energy for Asia Pacific at Google, said.

"We are solving a multi-variable equation in parallel so that all of it can show up together at the right time.

"When we talk about having a full AI infrastructure stack, you need the cable components, the renewable energy generation, and energy transmission infrastructure to come together.

"And then the core data centre facilities also themselves need to come in," Smith told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction in New Delhi.

Accelerating AI Transformation in India

Earlier this year in April, the company broke ground and began construction of its 1Gw AI data centre hub at Visakhapatnam.

The company has committed an investment of $15 billion in India between 2026 and 2030 to help accelerate the AI transformation in the country.

The announcement for setting up the AI hub was made by Google in October 2025.

While the first phase of this data centre is expected to be operational by late 2028, the company hopes to complete construction and start operations of all the phases over the next five years, Smith said.

"Often the first building that is built is the most expensive and slowest…(the overall completion) will depend on how fast we go through the learnings from the first phase. We are pretty optimistic about it," he said.

Global Connectivity and Local Impact

The five-year timeline Google has set for itself for the completion of this 1GW AI data centre hub is based on the assumption "that there is no further expansion that comes on the back of this" project, Smith said.

Apart from the infrastructure at Visakhapatnam, Google is also working on laying new sub-sea cables to ensure direct and fast connectivity of its AI hub to key markets of Singapore, Australia, West Asia, and Europe, from where the connectivity will be extended to the United States, he said.

With the AI hub, Google also hopes to bring faster connectivity and bring down latency for several of its AI applications in India, where it has seen the fastest scaling up of most of its tools and services, he said.

Apart from the inter-continent sub-sea cable connectivity, Google will also lay down inter-city high-speed cables to connect its Visakhapatnam data centre hub to other cities, Smith said.

"Visakhapatnam will become like that hub-and-spoke model from where the cable will head into some of the major metros you can think of. We will be building that really dense high-capacity fibre network," Smith said.

Sustainable Operations and Community Engagement

The 1GW data centre hub will be air-cooled, powered by green energy, so that the total carbon footprint of the company is cut down to the minimal possible.

The total water usage of the AI hub, therefore, will be akin to the water usage of a corporate office of that size, he said.

"Sometimes these concerns come because there’s no transparency in reporting.

"As a part of our commitment to the community, we have ensured upfront transparency reports that are independent and scientific and will continue to do so," he said.

Google will also look to train 10,000 women of the nearby communities in basic IT and AI-related aspects as a part of its initiative to be a "good neighbour" to Visakhapatnam residents, Smith said.

"A lot of the work we are doing at the moment is looking at the detailed assessment of what skills need to be built in the long-run with the local population," he said.