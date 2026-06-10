Google Cloud services disrupted in India after Delhi data centre fire

Google Cloud services across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, are currently experiencing significant network disruptions and elevated latency following a fire at a third-party data centre facility in the national capital.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Google Cloud services in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai are facing network disruptions and increased latency.

The issues stem from a fire at a third-party data centre in Delhi, leading to an emergency power shutdown of networking equipment.

The incident, which began late Tuesday night, isolated a local Point of Presence (POP) in Delhi and reduced network capacity.

Google has rerouted significant traffic, but this has caused intermittent latency spikes due to demand exceeding capacity across Indian metros.

The company is exploring further traffic mitigations and Internet Edge peering augmentation to resolve the ongoing latency problems.

Google Cloud services in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, are experiencing network disruptions and elevated latency following a fire at a third-party data centre facility in the national capital.

The fire necessitated an emergency power shutdown of networking equipment, which isolated a local Point of Presence (POP) in Delhi and reduced available network capacity in the metro area, according to an update on the Google Cloud Service Health dashboard.

Impact on Indian Metros

The incident began late Tuesday night. "Network traffic to Google Cloud originating from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and surrounding areas is experiencing intermittent periods of elevated latency and possible packet loss," the company stated.

To address the reduced local serving capabilities, Google said it has rerouted significant traffic from the impacted facility in Delhi.

Mitigation Efforts Underway

However, this has led to intermittent latency spikes as demand is exceeding capacity across Indian metros and regional Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

"We are investigating additional traffic mitigations and Internet Edge peering augmentation to alleviate the latency issues affecting our customers. Customers may experience slightly elevated latency and non-optimal network routing into Google Cloud until the affected facility is fully restored," Google said.