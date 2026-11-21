Technology giant Google is investing USD 5 million in IIT Kharagpur to propel advanced AI research and foster India's next generation of scientific and technical talent, aligning with Sundar Pichai's vision for innovation.

Key Points Google on Saturday committed USD 5 million (approximately Rs 46 crore) to IIT Kharagpur for advanced AI research.

The funding will support three core pillars: advanced AI research, educational opportunities, and AI capacity building.

Research will focus on real-world challenges, including AI for Indic languages, materials science, agriculture, and educational technology.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, expressed excitement for the partnership's role in shaping the next generation of students.

Pichai noted that these programmes align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for AI benefits to reach all in India.

Technology giant Google on Saturday said it will provide IIT Kharagpur with USD 5 million, about Rs 46 crore, to develop and accelerate advanced AI research.

Google's Investment in IIT Kharagpur AI Research

Speaking on the 75th anniversary of IIT Kharagpur, Director Suman Chakraborty said that the fund support for applied AI research has been envisaged by the institute's alumnus and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

"Google is providing the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) with USD 5 million in funding to help develop and accelerate advanced AI research, while cultivating India's next generation of scientific and technical talent," the company said in a blog.

Three Core Pillars of AI Development

The funding will support the institute's researchers and students across three core pillars, comprising advanced AI research, educational opportunities and AI capacity building.

Under advanced AI research, the fund will support tackling critical, real-world challenges by deploying AI for Indic languages, materials science, agriculture, and educational technology.

As part of educational opportunities, it will support expansion of AI training and curriculum development for students and faculty.

The fund will support the institute's AI frameworks and tooling to elevate the technological ecosystem across the campus.

Sundar Pichai's Vision for Indian AI Innovation

"IIT Kharagpur is driving groundbreaking work in areas like Indic languages, agriculture, and education, and Google is excited to help accelerate this impact with a new partnership. Looking forward to seeing this collaboration shape the path for the next generation of students, just as IIT Kharagpur shaped my own," Pichai said.

He said India is increasingly at the forefront of innovation; programmes like this will help implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that the benefits of AI reach everyone in India.