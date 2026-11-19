Goldman Sachs has significantly upgraded India to 'overweight,' setting an ambitious Nifty target of 28,500 by 2027-end, driven by robust earnings growth and strong domestic demand, positioning India as a compelling investment opportunity.

Photograph: Anushree Fadmavis/Reuters

Key Points Goldman Sachs has upgraded India to 'overweight' with a Nifty target of 28,500 by 2027-end, projecting 15 per cent earnings growth.

The upgrade is attributed to strong domestic demand, robust earnings, and decade-low foreign positioning, making India an attractive diversifier.

Goldman Sachs expects MSCI India profits to grow 11 per cent/15 per cent/15 per cent in CY26/27/28, with earnings growth above consensus in financials.

The firm is overweight on sectors like banks, industrials, defence, utilities, telcos, and internet, while being underweight on IT, healthcare, metals, and cement & chemicals.

Risks to Indian markets appear more balanced, with MSCI India's next 12-month P/E having de-rated substantially and trading close to 10-year averages.

Goldman Sachs has upgraded India to overweight, with a Nifty target of 28,500 by 2027-end, led by 15 per cent earnings growth.

Strong domestic demand, robust earnings and decade-low foreign positioning make India an attractive diversifier against the artificial intelligence (AI)-related trade, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

Valuation Outlook and Regional Strategy

"Valuations could rise by 7-8 per cent in our bull-case scenario, whereas they could de-rate 10-12 per cent in the bear case.

Relative to the MXAPJ ex-tech, India trades close to historical averages, and India's price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio sits in the middle of the MXAPJ pack," wrote analysts at Goldman Sachs, led by Timothy Moe, their co-head of Asia macro research and chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist.

Within the Asian region, it has raised China H shares to overweight and lowered Taiwan and China A to market weight (MW) to balance exposure to AI tech hardware.

Oil prices, which affect foreign sentiment towards India, however, will be an important factor driving upside or downside risks to our valuation forecast, Moe wrote.

Market Risks and Foreign Inflows

As regards the Indian markets, risks look more balanced today versus the 2024 peak, Goldman Sachs said, as MSCI India has de-rated substantially across most measures (next 12-month P/E down from peak levels of 25x), with multiples currently trading close to 10-year averages.

After a historic peak-to-trough selloff of $64 billion between 2024 and 2026, India received the largest share of foreign inflows within the emerging market (EM) pack during the 'anti-AI' rotation in October, Goldman Sachs said.

>"While the under-positioning has started to bottom out in recent months, funds globally remain extensively under-exposed to India, suggesting ample room for reversal.

"Outside of South Korea & Taiwan, India will likely see the strongest earnings growth in the region over the next couple of years," Goldman Sachs said.

Earnings Growth and Sectoral Preferences

Looking ahead, Goldman Sachs expects MSCI India profits to grow 11 per cent/15 per cent/15 per cent in CY26/27/28, modestly below consensus expectations of 12 per cent/16 per cent/15 per cent.

"We expect earnings growth to be above consensus in financials, but below consensus in exporters (IT) and consumer-sensitives.

"We anticipate modest expansion in net profit margins, but remain below consensus to incorporate the impact of higher cost inflation," Moe wrote.

Among sectors, Goldman Sachs is overweight on banks, where rate hikes, low valuations and light positioning are likely to be supportive.

It has upgraded Industrials to overweight, where it believes growth is strengthening.

"We are also overweight on defence, utilities, telcos and internet.

"We are underweight on IT, healthcare, metals, and cement & chemicals, and neutral on energy. Top themes include investment cyclicals (energy security, defence and AI enablers), premium consumption, internet/new economy, and private banks," Moe wrote.