Why Goldman Sachs Sees Paytm Valuation Re-Rating

Global brokerage Goldman Sachs maintains its 'Buy' rating on fintech giant Paytm, forecasting a significant valuation re-rating driven by robust revenue growth, expanding margins, and consistent market share gains in consumer payments and financial services.

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Key Points Goldman Sachs maintains a 'Buy' rating on Paytm with a revised 12-month price target of Rs 2,010, citing strong underlying market share and revenue growth.

Paytm's revenue grew 28 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter, with Ebitda exceeding estimates and margins continuing to expand.

The company recorded consumer payments market share gains for the sixth consecutive quarter, with monthly transacting users increasing by five million sequentially.

Financial services revenue grew 49 per cent year-on-year, with personal loans showing improving trends and Paytm Postpaid expected to contribute significantly from FY28.

Goldman Sachs forecasts Paytm's FY26FY28 revenue compound annual growth rate at approximately 40 per cent, expecting FY28 Ebitda to be five to six times FY26 levels.

Global brokerage Goldman Sachs sees scope for a valuation re-rating in Paytm, supported by sustained revenue growth, improving margins and market share gains.

The brokerage maintained its 'Buy' rating on the fintech company with a revised 12-month price target of Rs 2,010.

Strong Growth And Market Share Gains

In its latest report on Paytm's Q2 FY27 earnings, Goldman Sachs said the company's underlying market share, revenue growth and margin momentum remain strong, a trend it expects to continue. The brokerage believes Paytm's valuation multiples have room to re-rate if the company sustains approximately 25 per cent revenue growth alongside expanding margins.

Goldman Sachs highlighted Paytm's 28 per cent year-on-year revenue growth during the September quarter, which rose to 33 per cent on a like-for-like basis. Ebitda exceeded the brokerage's estimates by 10 per cent, while margins continued to expand.

The brokerage also noted sustained improvement in Paytm's consumer payments market share, with the company recording gains for the sixth consecutive quarter. Monthly transacting users increased by five million sequentially to 85 million, marking the highest quarterly additions in 11 quarters.

Financial Services Driving Future Earnings

Financial services emerged as another growth driver, with revenue increasing 49 per cent year-on-year. Goldman Sachs highlighted improving trends in personal loans and expects Paytm Postpaid to contribute meaningfully to revenue and Ebitda from FY28.

Goldman Sachs forecasts Paytm's FY26FY28 revenue compound annual growth rate at approximately 40 per cent, placing it towards the higher end of its India internet coverage. The brokerage also expects FY28 Ebitda to be five to six times FY26 levels.

While the brokerage flagged higher-than-expected device capital expenditure and associated depreciation costs, it reiterated its positive outlook, citing strong underlying business momentum and potential earnings opportunities from new financial services initiatives.

Goldman Sachs maintained its Buy rating but lowered its target price from Rs 2,070 to Rs 2,010, factoring in higher depreciation and amortisation expenses.