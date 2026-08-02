Gold, silver prices to remain range-bound as US jobs data, Fed cues awaited

Gold and silver markets are poised for a range-bound week as traders keenly await critical US economic data, including the non-farm payrolls report, and fresh signals from the Federal Reserve on its future interest rate trajectory.

Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Key Points Gold and silver are anticipated to trade within a narrow range this week, influenced by upcoming US economic data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

Key data points include US non-farm payrolls, unemployment rate, and purchasing managers' index (PMI) data from major economies.

Geopolitical developments, particularly the US-Iran conflict and crude oil supply stability, will also impact market sentiment.

MCX gold is projected to trade between Rs 1.40-1.44 lakh per 10 grams, with directional movement dependent on US macroeconomic data.

Uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy remains a significant factor weighing on bullion prices.

Gold and silver are likely to trade in a narrow range this week as traders await a raft of economic data, including the US non-farm payrolls report, for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook, analysts said.

Investors will monitor purchasing managers' index (PMI) data from the US, the UK, the Eurozone and Japan.

Focus will remain on July employment data from the US, comprising non-farm payrolls and the unemployment rate.

Global Market Drivers

Globally, developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict and the stability of crude oil supplies through key shipping routes will remain important drivers of market sentiment, they added.

"MCX gold to trade in the Rs 1.40-1.44 lakh per 10 grams range in the near-term, with the directional move hinging on US macroeconomic data and evolving expectations around the Fed's policy path," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Domestic and International Performance

On the domestic front, gold futures for August delivery fell by Rs 1,595, or 1.1 per cent, during the last week to close at Rs 1.41 lakh per 10 grams.

Silver futures for the September contract declined Rs 4,940, or 2.2 per cent, to settle at Rs 2.17 lakh per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

"Gold remained volatile and ended the week on a weaker note, with MCX Gold declining a little over 1 per cent as prices continued to consolidate within a broad trading range," Trivedi said.

Despite a weak US dollar and a sharp correction in crude oil prices, gold failed to attract significant buying interest, indicating cautious investor sentiment, he added.

Federal Reserve's Influence

In the international markets, Comex gold futures for October delivery ended marginally lower at USD 4,076.6 per ounce, while silver for the September contract during the past week slipped nearly 2 per cent to finish at USD 57.78 per ounce in New York.

According to Trivedi, uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook remained the primary factor weighing on bullion, as policymakers refrained from providing a clear timeline for future policy moves.

He noted that market participants will also track speeches by the Federal Reserve officials Lisa D Cook and Thomas Barkin, as well as China's trade data, including exports, imports, Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index, for additional cues on the global economic outlook and bullion prices.