Gold Price Correction Boosts Dhanteras Sales

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1.49 lakh per 10 gm, while 22-carat gold was at Rs 137,500.

IMAGE: A woman tries gold jewellery at a jewellery shop in Nagpur on Dhanteras, November 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jewellers saw strong footfall on Dhanteras as gold prices came off their highs, coupled with the ongoing trend of customers exchanging old gold.

They also expect demand ahead of the upcoming wedding season.

Key Points Jewellers reported strong footfall on Dhanteras as gold prices corrected from record highs.

Demand for bullion and jewellery at Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar was 40 per cent higher than last year.

Gold exchanges, lightweight jewellery and smaller denominations of coins drove festive purchases.

Tier-II and Tier-III cities emerged as important consumption centres.

Gold Prices Ease, Demand Rises

"At Kalyan Jewellers, we follow a uniform gold-pricing policy across India, ensuring that customers receive the same transparent prices, irrespective of the market in which they shop," said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers.

"We are witnessing strong consumer enthusiasm across markets this Dhanteras, with showroom footfall picking up significantly," Kalyanaraman added.

"The correction in gold prices has provided an added impetus to festive purchases. "With 22-carat gold prices easing by Rs 235 per gram, from Rs 13,385 on Thursday to Rs 13,150 on Friday, customers are finding this a more favourable opportunity to make their auspicious purchases," Kalyanaraman said.

The company, he added, was seeing a growing preference for lighter-weight jewellery, including pendants, bangles and chains, as well as smaller denominations of gold and silver coins and silver artefacts.

Dhanteras Jewellery Sales Surge

"An interesting trend this festival season is the growing contribution of Tier-II and -III markets to overall consumer demand.

"Cities such as Jaipur, Dehradun, Surat, Belgaum, Ara and Raipur are witnessing particularly encouraging traction, with a healthy addition of first-time buyers," Kalyanaraman pointed out.

"Even in larger metros, certain neighbourhoods and suburban catchments, such as Purushawalkam in Chennai, Chembur in Mumbai, and Karol Bagh in Delhi, are emerging as strong consumption centres," Kalyanaraman added.

Similar sentiment was witnessed at Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar, where demand for both bullion and jewellery was 40 per cent higher than during last year's Dhanteras.

"I usually open my store at noon, but today (Friday) I am on my feet since 9 in the morning," said Kumar Jain, spokesperson for the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

Demand for the upcoming wedding season too was high, and demand was equal for bullion and jewellery. Investors are looking to buy gold because they expect a rise in prices, he added.

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1.49 lakh per 10 gm, while 22-carat gold was at Rs 137,500.

Gold had hit high of Rs 1.80 lakh per 10 gm for 24-carat.

Lightweight Jewellery Gains Popularity

For PNG Jewellers, footfall was strong across its stores.

"The day is only just under way, and sales usually pick up in the second half. But the early signs are encouraging.

"Industry indications point to 25-30 per cent incremental performance over last year, supported by prices easing from their highs, strong bookings in the runup to Dhanteras, and a long Diwali weekend," said Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers, adding that deliveries were planned through the festival.

"We are seeing strong demand for wedding and temple jewellery, and for lightweight and everyday wear in gold and diamonds, with 18- and 14-karat (American expression for "carat") designs doing particularly well," he said.

Gadgil said demand was high for silver jewellery and silver articles. On demand from Tier-II and -III cities, he added that the exchange of old gold was playing a big role.

"Sentiment across the country looks strong, and we are well prepared for a great festival season," he further added.

Wedding Season Boosts Gold Demand

At Kama Jewelry, customers moved to lightweight-studded jewellery, with 18-karat accounting for about half the sales while 14-karat and 9-karat making up the rest, depending on the spending capacity of buyers.

"Heavy jewellery too witnessed selective sales and bookings ahead of the wedding season, while coins ranging between 1 gm and 5 gm also drew a steady interest.

"Overall, showcasing a momentous performance during Dhanteras, jewellery sales witnessed a 10 per cent spike," said Colin Shah, managing director, Kama Jewelry.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff