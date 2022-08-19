News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Gold imports up 6.4% to $13 billion in Q1

Gold imports up 6.4% to $13 billion in Q1

Source: PTI
August 19, 2022 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's gold imports, which have a bearing on the country's Current Account Deficit (CAD), rose 6.4 per cent to $12.9 billion during April-July this fiscal due to healthy demand, according to government data.

Gold

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The imports stood at $12 billion during the same period a year ago.

In July 2022, however, imports of the precious metal fell sharply by 43.6 per cent to $2.4 billion, as per the latest data released by the commerce ministry.

 

Increase in gold and oil imports during the first four months of this fiscal contributed to a record trade deficit of $30 billion, against $10.63 billion in April-July 2021.

India is the world's second-biggest gold consumer after China.

The imports mainly take care of the demand by the jewellery industry.

The gems and jewellery exports during the first four months of the current fiscal grew by about 7 per cent to $13.5 billion.

A wider trade gap during 2021-22 expanded the country's current account deficit at 1.2 per cent of GDP against a surplus of 0.9 per cent in FY21, according to the Reserve Bank data released in June.

For the January-March 2022 quarter, the CAD narrowed on a sequential basis to $13.4 billion or 1.5 per cent of GDP against $22.2 billion or 2.6 per cent of GDP in the October-December 2021 quarter.

Current account deficit occurs when the value of goods and services imported and other payments exceeds the value of export of goods and services and other receipts by a country in a particular period.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CEO earnings up in tandem with profits of companies
CEO earnings up in tandem with profits of companies
Foreign companies' interest in India fades, shows data
Foreign companies' interest in India fades, shows data
India's m-cap hits new record high of Rs 280.5 trn
India's m-cap hits new record high of Rs 280.5 trn
CEO earnings up in tandem with profits of companies
CEO earnings up in tandem with profits of companies
'Basis needs not freebies, poor more entitled to it'
'Basis needs not freebies, poor more entitled to it'
Praggnanandhaa's winning streak continues
Praggnanandhaa's winning streak continues
Foreign companies' interest in India fades, shows data
Foreign companies' interest in India fades, shows data

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

114-year-old Indian Ports Act to be amended

114-year-old Indian Ports Act to be amended

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads, Macs

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads, Macs

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances