Gold Imports Fall After Duty Hike

Monthly gold imports have declined to 25-30 tonnes from 70-80 tonnes while recycling of old jewellery has increased following the recent hike in import duties.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hamiltonleen/Pixabay

Key Points India raised the effective import duty on gold to 15 per cent from 6 per cent on May 13, 2026.

Gold imports fell nearly 39 per cent month-on-month in May, easing pressure on foreign exchange reserves and trade deficit.

GTRI cautioned that strong jewellery demand and elevated global prices may continue supporting imports despite higher duties.

The recent hike in import duty on gold is yielding the desired outcome, with monthly gold imports declining considerably to 25-30 tonnes a month in May from the earlier average of 70-100 tonnes, a senior government official said on Thursday.

This has also spurred higher recycling of old gold in the domestic market, the official added.

The government raised the basic Customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, along with a 5 per cent agriculture infrastructure and development cess, taking the effective import duty to 15 per cent from 6 per cent earlier, effective May 13, 2026.

This marked the steepest single hike in gold import levies, and reversed a duty cut implemented in July 2024.

The move aimed to curb excessive imports, ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange (forex) reserves, and narrow the trade deficit at a time when gold imports had contributed substantially to the current account burden.

Duty Hike Reshapes Gold Trade

India, the world's second-largest consumer of gold, imported record-high volumes in 2025-2026, with the yellow metal accounting for a sizeable portion of the non-oil import bill.

According to the official, the higher landed cost has discouraged fresh imports while encouraging jewellers and consumers to opt for recycled gold.

"The policy is working as intended. We are seeing a clear reduction in import volumes and a corresponding rise in the exchange and recycling of old jewellery," the official said.

According to trade data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Monday, gold imports fell 39.2 per cent month-on-month -- from $5.63 billion in April to $3.42 billion in May -- after the duty hike.

However, such imports rose 34 per cent year-on-year in May this year from $25.5 billion in May last year, prompting analysts to caution against reading too much into a single month's decline.

A report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the duty hike appeared to have moderated the pace of growth in imports but had not pointedly curbed demand.

The report said strong jewellery consumption, safe-haven demand amid global uncertainty, and elevated international gold prices have continued to support imports which could keep pressure on India's trade deficit and forex outflows.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff