Why Gold ETF inflows eased in October

Gold Exchange-Traded Fund inflows in India saw a significant slowdown in October, attracting an estimated Rs 3,300 crore, as asset management companies halted subscriptions to gold Fund of Funds (FoFs) following a directive from Sebi amidst concerns over rising gold imports and rupee pressure.

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Key Points Gold ETF inflows in India slowed to an estimated Rs 3,300 crore in October, a decrease from September's Rs 4,450 crore.

The slowdown is primarily attributed to asset management companies suspending subscriptions to gold Fund of Funds (FoFs) following a Sebi directive.

Sebi's action was prompted by concerns over increasing gold imports and potential pressure on the Indian rupee.

Gold prices have seen a significant correction, falling almost 10 per cent in the two months ending October 31, and are down 25 per cent from all-time highs in rupee terms.

Experts advise investors to consider staggered buying on declines for long-term portfolios, viewing gold as a hedge against uncertainty and for diversification.

Investments into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) slowed in October, show net inflow estimates derived from assets under management (AUM) data.

The decline coincided with most asset management companies (AMCs) suspending subscriptions to their gold fund of funds (FoFs) in the second half of the month.

Gold ETFs attracted estimated net investments of about Rs 3,300 crore in October.

In comparison, it was at a 7-month high of Rs 4,450 crore in September.

Channels of Investment and Regulatory Action

Gold ETFs receive investments through three channels — purchases by investors on stock exchanges, direct unit creation with AMCs for large investments exceeding Rs 25 crore, and investments through gold FoFs, which in turn invest in the underlying gold ETFs.

Fund houses have suspended fresh subscriptions to gold FoFs following Sebi's direction, amid concerns over rising gold imports and pressure on the rupee.

Market Trends and Expert Outlook

Gold ETFs, along with silver ETFs, had seen a sharp surge in investor interest in 2025 amid a strong rally in the precious metals.

The prices have, however, eased in 2026.

The correction has especially been steep in the last two months with gold prices falling almost 10 per cent in the two-month period ending October 31.

In rupee terms, the gold prices are currently down 25 per cent from all-time highs.

“Pressures have built up through US Fed rate hike expectations as hotter inflation fears are maintaining a tightening bias.

"This structural narrative has pushed up US bond yields and kept the US dollar robust, heightening the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold,” said NS Ramaswamy, head of commodity, Ventura.

According to Satish Dondapati, Fund Manager at Kotak Mahindra AMC, the metal may remain under pressure in the near term.

“Investors should avoid investing the entire amount at current levels and instead consider staggered buying on declines.

"Gold can continue to form part of a long-term portfolio as a hedge against uncertainty and for diversification,” he said.