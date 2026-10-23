Godrej Properties Q2 Profit Plunges 62% Amid Higher Expenses, Pre-Sales Dip

Godrej Properties has reported a substantial 62 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, alongside a 6 per cent decline in pre-sales, despite strong operational performance in sustenance sales and cash collections.

Photograph: Courtesy, Godrej Properties

Key Points Godrej Properties' consolidated net profit for Q2 dropped 62 per cent to Rs 154.15 crore, down from Rs 405.08 crore in the previous year.

Sales bookings (pre-sales) for the July-September quarter declined by 6 per cent to Rs 8,008 crore, with 3,658 units sold.

Total income increased to Rs 2,571.73 crore, but total expenses surged to Rs 2,476.74 crore, impacting profitability.

Despite muted headline numbers, the company saw 83 per cent year-on-year sustenance sales growth and 31 per cent year-on-year cash collections growth.

Godrej Properties expects a strong second half of the fiscal year with substantial launch pipelines and aims for Rs 15,000 crore in customer collections.

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Friday reported a 62 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 154.15 crore for the quarter ended September, driven by higher expenses, while its sales bookings fell 6 per cent to Rs 8,008 crore.

Its net profit stood at Rs 405.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Financial Performance Overview

Total income rose to Rs 2,571.73 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,950.05 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

The realty firm's total expenses surged to Rs 2,476.74 crore during the period under review compared to Rs 1,300.98 crore a year ago.

On the operational performance front, the company reported a 6 per cent decline in its sales bookings or pre-sales to Rs 8,008 crore in July-September of FY27 from Rs 8,505 crore in the year-ago period.

It sold 3,658 units during the September quarter with a total area of 6.2 million sq ft.

Chairperson's Outlook and Future Strategy

Pirojsha Godrej, Chairperson, Godrej Properties, said, "While some of the headline earnings and bookings numbers for the quarter look muted, Q2 was a very strong operating quarter with sustenance sales growth of 83 per cent YoY (year-on-year) to Rs 5,054 crore and cash collections growth of 31 per cent YoY to Rs 5,318 crore."

He said the company has only launched one-third of the expected annual launch pipeline in the first half of the financial year and was still able to deliver 43 per cent of its annual bookings guidance, highlighting the continued strength of underlying demand in the sector.

"Our launch pipeline has never been stronger and with launches picking up substantially from this month onward, we remain confident of surpassing our full year guidance across all key operating metrics," said Pirojsha.

He said the company is focused on generating strong cash flows and expects Rs 15,000 crore in collections from customers and Rs 7,000 crore of operating cash flow in the second half of this fiscal.

"This will allow us to both invest for continued growth while being free cash flow positive for the period," the chairperson said.

Half-Yearly Performance

During the first half of this fiscal, the company's net profit declined 50 per cent to Rs 504 crore compared to Rs 1,005 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 3,916.77 crore from Rs 3,570.39 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

It has completed projects spanning more than 80 million sq ft since 2018.