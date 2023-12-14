News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Godrej Consumer starts price war in liquid detergents

Godrej Consumer starts price war in liquid detergents

By Sharleen D'Souza
December 14, 2023 18:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Godrej Consumer Products has launched a new brand of liquid detergent Godrej fab in South India, four decades after introducing Godrej Ezee, the country's first specialised liquid detergent tailored for winter wear and woollens, in 1983.

The Mumbai-based company decided to launch another brand of liquid detergent despite having Godrej Genteel liquid detergent.

 

The consumer major has witnessed an explosion in the Rs 2,000 crore liquid detergent market in the last two years.

The new product has also been priced at Rs 99 per litre.

“We realise that we have this muscle of taking a category which is seen as aspirational, which is seen as more beneficial than what consumers are currently using, but we are using innovation and formulation to bring the price down,” Ashwin Moorthy, chief marketing officer at Godrej Consumer Products told Business Standard.

He added that whenever access is provided to the consumer, the company sees a sharp increase in penetration levels and consumer adoption of the category.

The company has so far launched the liquid detergent mainly in South India as the washing machine penetration is higher there as compared with the rest of India.

In South India, the washing machine penetration stands at 40 per cent compared to upwards of 30 per cent in the urban areas.

The use of liquid detergents in the South is higher than the rest of the country and the category size of liquid detergents in Southern states stands at approximately Rs 700 crore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sharleen D'Souza
Source: source
 
Print this article
Talent Crunch Affects Bank's Cybersecurity Plans
Talent Crunch Affects Bank's Cybersecurity Plans
The Modi Premium
The Modi Premium
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
Dark-fibre case: Sebi penalty against NSE quashed
Dark-fibre case: Sebi penalty against NSE quashed
Jr Hoc WC: Penalty woes crush India's hopes in semis
Jr Hoc WC: Penalty woes crush India's hopes in semis
Govt-Oppn clash over security breach, 14 MPs suspended
Govt-Oppn clash over security breach, 14 MPs suspended
PIX: Shubha, Jemimah lead charge vs England on Day 1
PIX: Shubha, Jemimah lead charge vs England on Day 1

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'IPO market has bullish outlook in 2024'

'IPO market has bullish outlook in 2024'

This Will Be India's Biggest Hospital Chain

This Will Be India's Biggest Hospital Chain

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances