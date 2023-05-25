News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Go First told to submit revival plan in 30 days

Go First told to submit revival plan in 30 days

Source: PTI
May 25, 2023 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked crisis-hit Go First to submit a comprehensive plan for the revival of its operations, a source said on Thursday.

Go First

Photograph: ANI Photo

The budget carrier, which is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process, stopped flying on May 3.

 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised the airline on May 24 to submit within a period of 30 days a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations, the source at the regulator said.

Further, the watchdog has asked the airline to furnish the status of availability of operational aircraft, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements and funding, among other details, the source added.

The source said the revival plan, once submitted by Go First, will be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Govt Expects Windfall From RBI
Govt Expects Windfall From RBI
Bharti Airtel: Experts see stock gaining 10-25%
Bharti Airtel: Experts see stock gaining 10-25%
Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4
Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4
Revealed: ONGC's Big Plans
Revealed: ONGC's Big Plans
AAP's Satyendar Jain 'critically ill', shifted to ICU
AAP's Satyendar Jain 'critically ill', shifted to ICU
Djokovic eyes Grand Slam record
Djokovic eyes Grand Slam record
Beware SKY, The Prankster!
Beware SKY, The Prankster!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Indian IT firms to see revenue decelerate by 5%: S&P

Indian IT firms to see revenue decelerate by 5%: S&P

Quickly provide engines for fleet: IndiGo to P&W

Quickly provide engines for fleet: IndiGo to P&W

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances