GMR Aero Technic And StandardAero Forge Alliance For APAC On-Wing Engine MRO

GMR Aero Technic and StandardAero have forged a strategic partnership to establish an authorised service centre in India, significantly enhancing on-wing aircraft engine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities across the rapidly expanding Asia-Pacific aviation market.

Key Points GMR Aero Technic and StandardAero have partnered to create an authorised service centre for on-wing engine support in the APAC region.

The collaboration leverages StandardAero's global engine aftermarket expertise and GMR Aero Technic's MRO infrastructure in India.

The new centre will offer a wide array of specialised engine maintenance services, including engine replacement, inspections, and logistics support.

This partnership aims to reduce aircraft downtime and improve operational efficiency for airlines and operators across Asia-Pacific.

The initiative strengthens India's position as a growing hub for aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and specialised aviation services.

GMR Aero Technic (GAT), a leading aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) service provider in the country, and StandardAero, a leading independent aerospace engine aftermarket and MRO providers, on Wednesday signed an agreement to establish GMR Aero Technic as an authorised service centre for on-wing engine support in the APAC region.

The partnership will bring together StandardAero's extensive expertise in engine aftermarket services with GMR Aero Technic's growing MRO capabilities and strategic location in India, a release from GMR said here.

Boosting APAC Aviation MRO Capabilities

The proposed service centre is intended to provide specialised aircraft engine maintenance and support services to airlines and aircraft operators across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, helping minimise aircraft downtime and enhance operational efficiency, it said.

The scope of the agreement include a comprehensive range of services such as engine and module replacement activities, borescope inspections, fan blade and fuel nozzle replacements, gearbox changes, engine preservation and storage, Quick Engine Change (QEC) build-up, Electronic Control Unit (ECU) software upgrades, engine logistics support and engine change services.

These capabilities will enable operators to access specialised engine support closer to their operating bases, supporting faster response and improved fleet availability, it said.

Strategic Partnership for Engine Support

GMR Aero Technic's partnership with StandardAero marks an important milestone in GMR Aero Technic's journey towards developing advanced engine support capabilities for the APAC region, said Ashok Gopinath, President & Accountable Manager, GMR Aero Technic.

"By combining StandardAero's global expertise in engine aftermarket services with our infrastructure and regional presence, we aim to create a responsive on-wing support network that delivers greater value to airlines and operators. This collaboration further strengthens our vision of positioning India as a leading hub for aircraft MRO and specialised aviation services," he said.

India's Growing Role in Global Aviation

StandardAero is pleased to reinforce its existing support of operators across India through this new tie-up with GMR Aero Technic, said Rebecca Lane, Senior Vice President  Global Sales, StandardAero.

India represents one of the fastest-growing commercial aviation markets, and StandardAero is committed to ensuring that operators across the country receive the support they need to meet the nation's ambitious regional connectivity objectives, she said.

"Coming less than a year after our previously announced tie-up with GMF AeroAsia in Indonesia, this new partnership with GMR Aero Technic highlights StandardAero's commitment to providing operators with local support on a global scale," Lane added.

Expanding MRO Services and Regional Footprint

The partnership reinforces GMR Aero Technic's strategy of expanding beyond traditional airframe MRO into high-value engine and component support capabilities and strengthening its footprint in the APAC aviation aftermarket, the release said.

The partnership also supports the broader development of India as a competitive global MRO hub, enabling specialised aviation services to be delivered closer to customers in India and the wider region, it added.