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GMR Aero Technic And Honeywell Aerospace Collaborate To Boost LEAP Engine MRO In India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk July 28, 2026 16:30 IST 3 Minutes Read
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GMR Aero Technic has forged a strategic partnership with Honeywell Aerospace to significantly enhance maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for LEAP engine components, boosting aviation support for Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in India.

Key Points

  • GMR Aero Technic and Honeywell Aerospace have partnered for LEAP engine Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) maintenance.
  • The agreement covers comprehensive repair and overhaul services for seven Honeywell LRUs on Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
  • This collaboration aims to strengthen GMR's component MRO portfolio and provide high-quality, efficient repair solutions for LEAP engine operators.
  • The partnership will significantly enhance turnaround times and offer cost-effective MRO services to airline customers in India and the region.
  • India's fast-growing aviation market is a key focus for expanding MRO capabilities through this strategic alliance.

GMR Aero Technic, a leading airframe Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) organization, has signed a license agreement with Honeywell Aerospace for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of line replaceable units (LRUs) of Leap Engines.

Under the agreement, GMR Aero Technic will undertake comprehensive repair and overhaul and depot level maintenance services for seven Honeywell aerospace LRUs installed on LEAP engines powering Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. This scope includes full disassembly, inspection, repair, reassembly, and functional testing of critical engine control systems.

 

Boosting Aviation MRO Capabilities In India

"Our collaboration with Honeywell Aerospace marks a significant step in strengthening our component MRO portfolio. By leveraging Honeywell's technology and our advanced repair infrastructure, we aim to deliver high-quality, efficient, and reliable repair solutions for LEAP Engine operators in India and across the region," said Ashok Gopinath, President and Accountable Manager, GMR Aero Technic.

"India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world. It is a priority for us to be able to deliver high-quality LEAP Engine Line Replaceable Unit support to our regional airline customers. Importantly, GMR Aero Technic will be a vital partner as we expand our operations and enhance our MRO capabilities in India," Cooper Cullen, President, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, Honeywell Aerospace said.

Strategic Partnership For Regional Airlines

The collaboration brings together Honeywell's global expertise in aircraft systems and advanced technologies with GMR Aero Technic's state-of-the-art infrastructure, certified facilities, and skilled workforce. The initiative is set to significantly enhance turnaround times by enabling in region repairs while elevating service quality and delivering more offer cost-effective repair solutions to airline customers in India and across the region.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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gmr aero technichoneywell aerospaceleap enginesaircraft mroaviation india

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