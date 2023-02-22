News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Global uncertainty complicates fight against inflation: MPC minutes

Global uncertainty complicates fight against inflation: MPC minutes

Source: PTI
February 22, 2023 18:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The continuing global uncertainity has complicated the fight against inflation, opined Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra during the Monetary Policy Committee meeting held on February 8.

RBI

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

According to the minutes of the MPC meeting released on Wednesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also mentioned that there is considerable uncertainty due to a host of global factors such as rising non-oil commodity prices.

The RBI on February 8 hiked the key short-term lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing sticky core inflation.

 

It was the sixth interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since May last year, taking the total quantum of increase to 250 basis points.

"The fight against inflation is complicated by the global outlook.

"There is some consensus growing around a milder slowdown than earlier feared, although geographical disparities complicate the prognosis.

"Be that as it may, the outlook for global inflation is turning more uncertain than before," Patra opined as per minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, who heads the six-member MPC, also said overall, there is considerable uncertainty at this stage on the evolving inflation trajectory due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, global financial market volatility, rising non-oil commodity prices, volatile crude oil prices and also weather-related events.

He also said 25 basis points rate increase provides space to calibrate futuremonet ary policy actions and stance based on evolving macroeconomic conditions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India may contribute 15% to global growth in 2023: IMF
India may contribute 15% to global growth in 2023: IMF
Adani firm repays Rs 1,500 cr to SBI MF, Birla Sun
Adani firm repays Rs 1,500 cr to SBI MF, Birla Sun
Custom of permanent board seats at listed cos may end
Custom of permanent board seats at listed cos may end
UP BJP Getting Ready For Battle Of 2024
UP BJP Getting Ready For Battle Of 2024
Fadnavis-Ajit govt had one benefit, says Pawar
Fadnavis-Ajit govt had one benefit, says Pawar
Ex-ISIS bride loses plea to regain British citizenship
Ex-ISIS bride loses plea to regain British citizenship
Fire Engulfs Shanties In Dharavi
Fire Engulfs Shanties In Dharavi

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

March heat to shape 2023's wheat output in North India

March heat to shape 2023's wheat output in North India

UPI-PayNow: World's 1st to feature cloud-based infra

UPI-PayNow: World's 1st to feature cloud-based infra

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances