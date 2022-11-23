News
Rediff.com  » Business » Global trends, banking stocks help markets end in green

Source: PTI
November 23, 2022 16:54 IST
Equity benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday amid buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Continuing its previous day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 91.62 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 61,510.58. During the day, it jumped 361.94 points or 0.58 per cent to 61,780.90.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 23.05 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 18,267.25.

 

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Maruti, NTPC, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major winners.

Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.05 per cent higher at $89.29 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 697.83 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI
 
