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Geopolitical developments, crude oil to be major market drivers this week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik August 16, 2026 22:03 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Analysts predict that global geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz and the US-Iran standoff, alongside crude oil price movements and the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, will be the primary determinants of Indian stock market activity this week.

Market

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points

  • Geopolitical developments around the Strait of Hormuz and the US-Iran standoff are expected to be critical market drivers.
  • The trajectory of Brent crude oil prices will significantly influence market sentiment and trading activity.
  • Investors will closely monitor the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.
  • Foreign institutional investor flows will also be a key factor for the Indian equity markets.
  • Indian equity markets recently snapped a two-week winning streak due to rising crude oil prices and renewed geopolitical tensions.
 

Trading activity in the stock market this week will depend on the developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the US-Iran standoff and crude oil, analysts said.

With the quarterly earnings season now over, investors would also monitor the trading activity of foreign investors, experts added.

Key Market Drivers

"Developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the trajectory of Brent crude will remain critical market drivers in the near term.

"With the earnings season behind us, the coming week will be relatively data-light, with investors likely to focus on global monetary policy expectations, crude oil prices and geopolitical developments," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Globally, the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes will be closely watched for signals on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

Any indication of a more hawkish stance could weigh on emerging-market flows and increase volatility in Indian equities, he added.

Global and Domestic Focus

"Investor attention in the coming week is likely to remain firmly focused on developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the broader US-Iran standoff. Investor focus will also turn to the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting on August 19," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Beyond global developments, investors will closely watch foreign institutional flows, he added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 489.92 points, or 0.62 per cent, and the NSE Nifty dipped 204.65 points, or 0.83 per cent.

Indian equity markets ended lower during the week, snapping a two-week winning streak as rising crude oil prices and renewed geopolitical tensions dampened investor sentiment, Ponmudi added.

Analyst Perspectives

Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking, said this week investors will closely track crude oil price movements and developments in the ongoing US-Iran geopolitical tensions.

Investors will closely track crude oil, geopolitical developments, FOMC minutes, and Chinese economic data for further cues on global growth and the Fed's policy outlook, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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