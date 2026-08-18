How GE Aerospace AI Is Revolutionising Aircraft Engine Maintenance

GE Aerospace is revolutionising aircraft engine maintenance with advanced AI solutions developed in Bengaluru, significantly reducing inspection times and enhancing engine durability for global fleets.

Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Key Points GE Aerospace employs AI to enhance aircraft engine inspection, analytics, and maintenance processes.

The Bengaluru-based John F Welch Technology Centre (JFWTC) team is central to these AI advancements and next-generation propulsion technologies.

AI solutions have reduced engine work turnaround times by at least five days, improving supply chain efficiency through predictive ordering.

The AI-enabled Blade Inspection Tool (BIT) developed in Bengaluru cuts turbine blade inspection times by 50% for GEnx engines.

Indian airlines utilise over 1,300 GE and CFM engines, with more than 3,000 on order, highlighting the technology's relevance and impact on the Indian aviation sector.

GE Aerospace is utilising artificial intelligence solutions to boost inspection, analytics and maintenance for aircraft engines, with the turnaround time for engine works getting reduced by at least five days, according to company executives.

The engineers at the company's John F Welch Technology Centre (JFWTC) in Bengaluru are playing a key role in advancing new services and maintenance technologies to improve engine durability, reliability, and time on wing for the airlines.

Advancing AI in Aerospace Engineering

The Bengaluru team is helping with AI-enabled inspection and maintenance technologies as well as with next-generation propulsion technologies, including hybrid-electric propulsion. Also, it supports the deployment of the 360 Foam Wash process that is used to remove dust and dirt from engines across MRO (Maintenance, Overhaul and Repair) shops.

JFTWTC will be completing 26 years in September.

AI's Impact on Supply Chain and Turnaround Times

When asked whether Artificial Intelligence (AI) is helping manage the supply chain issues, GE Aerospace in India's Gurram V Rao said, "AI is a big enabler," and added that with the forecasting ability, the turnaround time for engine works is getting reduced by around five days.

Rao is the Executive Section Leader, Services Engineering & Engineering Material Systems at the Bengaluru centre.

Earlier, an MRO facility had to assess the condition of the engine after it arrived there and then order the required parts.

"We are keeping track of how operators (airlines) are working... and we are able to (place) orders for (parts) before an engine comes to an MRO facility... by the time engine comes in, those parts are ready. That is how we compress the turnaround time," GE Aerospace in India's Chief Technology Officer Shilpa Gupta said.

They spoke at a briefing at the JFTWTC on Tuesday.

Innovative Tools and Global Reach

The team is advancing Analytics-Based Maintenance (ABM) with the ABM.AI tool and aircraft engine health monitoring that combines visual inspection and other elements.

Besides, the team in Bengaluru has developed the AI-enabled Blade Inspection Tool (BIT) that assists trained technicians in capturing turbine blade images, improves review consistency and helps reduce inspection times by about 50 per cent for the GEnx engine.

In India, more than 1,300 GE and CFM engines power aircraft of Indian airlines.

Also, over 3,000 engines are on order with the recent deal between IndiGo and CFM for more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines.

CFM International is an equal joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Shilpa Gupta said that from improving reliability, durability and time on wing for the fleet flying today to advancing technologies to make the future of flight more efficient, Bengaluru engineers are making an important impact across the engine lifecycle.

The team at Bengaluru also has over 1,000 aviation technology patents to its credit, besides contributions to the design, development, and certification of CFM LEAP, GEnx, and GE9X engines that power wide-body and narrow-body commercial planes.