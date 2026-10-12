GE Aerospace To Double India Supply Chain Investment By 2030

Discover how GE Aerospace is set to significantly boost its supply chain investment in India to USD 400 million by 2030, underscoring its long-term commitment to the nation's rapidly expanding aviation ecosystem and manufacturing capabilities.

Key Points GE Aerospace plans to nearly double its supply chain spending in India to USD 400 million by 2030.

The company's spending on the supply chain in India stood at USD 200 million in 2025.

Indian airlines have ordered over 1,700 new aircraft, with most expected to be powered by GE Aerospace and partner engines over the coming decade.

GE Aerospace has 17 global suppliers in India, including Tata Group, Mahindra, HAL, and Godrej.

The Bengaluru Technology Centre has developed the Analytics-Based Maintenance (ABM.ai) platform and pioneered the Blade Inspection Tool (BIT).

GE Aerospace plans to nearly double its spending on the supply chain in India to USD 400 million by 2030 as the engine maker looks to increase its sourcing of components from the country.

The company, which has been present in India for over 40 years, has a significant presence in civil aviation and defence segments, apart from having a manufacturing facility in Pune and a technology centre in Bengaluru.

In 2025, GE Aerospace's spending on the supply chain in India stood at USD 200 million.

GE Aerospace South Asia CEO Vikram Rai on Monday said the spending on the supply chain in India will nearly double by 2030, which also reflects the company's long-term commitment to the country's growing aviation ecosystem.

Strategic Investment In India's Aviation Future

According to a report released on Monday, GE Aerospace is increasing its component sourcing from India by adding new components and by sourcing larger volumes of existing components.

The report titled 'Powering Progress: GE Aerospace's Economic Impact in India' has been prepared with assistance from consultancy EY India.

From India, the company has 17 global suppliers, including Tata Group, Mahindra, HAL and Godrej, as well as over 2,000 local suppliers.

At present, GE Aerospace's more than 1,400 commercial engines and over 200 defence engines are in operation in the country.

Expanding Local Sourcing And Manufacturing

The company's Pune facility manufactures aero engine components and also serves as a key sourcing base for components used in its engines globally.

So far, around USD 255 million has been invested in the facility.

"1,700+ new aircraft are on order by Indian airlines and are expected to enter service over the coming decade, most of which are expected to be powered by GE Aerospace and partner engines.

"As of 2026, 3,200+26 GE Aerospace and partner engines are on order by Indian carriers," the report said.

In July 2026, IndiGo announced signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CFM International for an order of over 1,000 LEAP-1A engines to power 510 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, and includes support in establishing the airline's upcoming engine MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility.

CFM International is an equal joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

India's Growing Aviation Market And Partnerships

India is one of the world's largest domestic civil aviation markets.

The country's annual domestic passenger traffic stood at 340 million in FY26, and the number is expected to touch 1.1 billion by 2040, according to estimates.

Innovation Hub: Bengaluru Technology Centre

GE Aerospace's Bengaluru Technology Centre, set up in 2000, has developed the Analytics-Based Maintenance (ABM.ai) platform, which provides predictive insights allowing airlines to proactively plan maintenance and reduce unscheduled engine removals.

Among other works, the centre has pioneered the Blade Inspection Tool (BIT) across GEnx, CFM LEAP, and GE9X engines.

The centre has received over 1,000 patents.

The report noted that the company's Digital Technology (DT) team in India functions as a Global Capability Centre (GCC), helping enable its worldwide supply chain, MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), and sales operations through applied AI, predictive analytics, and optimisation.