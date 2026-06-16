How Garuda Aerospace Is Expanding Its Global Drone Footprint

IPO-bound Indian drone startup Garuda Aerospace is set to expand its global footprint by partnering with Extensee SAS to deploy Airbus Flexrotor unmanned aerial vehicles for diverse long-range autonomous missions and Drone-as-a-Service solutions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Garuda Aerospace/Instagram

Key Points Garuda Aerospace, an IPO-bound Indian drone startup, has partnered with Extensee SAS for international deployment of Airbus Flexrotor drones.

The collaboration leverages Extensee's operational capabilities for safe and compliant drone missions globally.

This partnership follows Garuda Aerospace's earlier contract to acquire 18 Flexrotor Uncrewed Aerial Systems from Airbus Helicopters.

The focus is on long-range intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), mapping, infrastructure inspection, and border security applications.

The initiative aims to expand Drone-as-a-Service solutions, offering clients access to long-endurance capabilities without the complexities of ownership.

IPO-bound drone startup Garuda Aerospace has signed an initial pact with Extensee SAS to deploy Airbus' unmanned aerial vehicles, Flexrotor, across international markets. The collaboration will leverage Extensee's operational capabilities, including mission management, flight authorizations, qualified operators and pilots, maintenance support, airworthiness management, safety systems, spare parts management, and technical services to ensure safe and compliant operations, the company, which is backed by cricketer M S Dhoni said in a statement.

Expanding Global Drone Operations

The announcement follows Garuda Aerospace's March contract with Airbus Helicopters to acquire 18 Flexrotor Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) as part of its strategy to expand its unmanned aerial systems leasing services portfolio. The partnership will focus on enabling long-range intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mapping, infrastructure inspection, environmental monitoring, border security, and other commercial and government applications, it said.

Strategic Partnership For Drone-as-a-Service

"This collaboration with Extensee marks an important step in expanding the global reach and operational capabilities of the Airbus Flexrotor drones ... by combining Garuda Aerospace's expertise in advanced drone technology and manufacturing with Extensee's proven operational excellence, we aim to unlock new opportunities for long-range autonomous missions across civil, industrial, and governmental sectors," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and Director of Garuda Aerospace. The collaboration looks forward to exploring innovative Drone-as-a-Service solutions that address critical operational challenges and create value globally, he added.

"We have spent years operating unmanned systems for the most demanding institutional and sovereign clients across Europe; from maritime surveillance to public safety missions; and that operational track record is exactly what turns advanced platforms like the Airbus Flexrotor into a dependable, end-to-end service. "Our Drone-as-a-Service model lets clients access long-endurance capabilities without bearing the complexity of ownership, airworthiness and mission management. With Garuda, we look forward to bringing that European operational expertise to new markets worldwide," said Jean-Baptiste Olry, President of Extensee SAS.