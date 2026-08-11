GalaxEye Buys StarOps, Expands Space Capabilities

'From day one, our vision has been to build a company that develops and owns the technologies defining the future of space.'

IMAGE: GalaxEye was founded in 2021 by a team of engineers at IIT Madras: Suyash Singh (center), CEO & Co-Founder; Denil Chawda, CTO & Co-Founder; Pranit Mehta, VP - Sales Ops & Co-Founder; Kishan Thakkar, VP - Engineering & Co-Founder; Rakshit Bhatt VP - Product & Co-Founder. Photograph: Kind courtesy galaxeye.space

GalaxEye, an Indian space technology startup building next-generation Earth Observation capabilities through its proprietary Optosar technology, has acquired StarOps, a Bengaluru-based spacecraft engineering company that traces its origins to TeamIndus, one of India's pioneering private space ventures.

The integration brings StarOps' proprietary technologies, qualified satellite platforms and deep systems engineering expertise, along with an experienced engineering team, several of whom previously worked at TeamIndus on the Lunar Lander and Rover.

Their end-to-end experience from mission design through End-of-Life further strengthens GalaxEye's capabilities across the satellite value chain.

Key Points GalaxEye has acquired Bengaluru-based StarOps to strengthen its satellite engineering and Earth Observation capabilities.

StarOps traces its origins to TeamIndus and brings experienced spacecraft engineering talent into GalaxEye.

The acquisition adds qualified satellite platforms across 50 kg, 150 kg and 250 kg classes.

StarOps has achieved more than 66 per cent indigenization across its satellite systems and technologies.

GalaxEye aims to accelerate vertically integrated space missions for defence, national security and commercial applications.

GalaxEye Acquires StarOps

Incorporated in 2022, StarOps was established to develop satellite platforms and indigenise critical spacecraft technologies in India.

This acquisition brings years of experience of satellite design, development and qualification experience into GalaxEye, further strengthening its internal capabilities.

The StarOps team brings proficiency across spacecraft systems engineering, mission operations, propulsion, avionics, flight computing, guidance and navigation, structures and mechanisms, electrical systems, program management and ground operations.

The team is further supported by a panel of veteran ISRO experts with extensive experience in designing, qualifying and delivering complex space program.

TeamIndus Space Legacy

Furthermore, the integration adds a strong portfolio of indigenous spacecraft technologies and engineering know-how to GalaxEye.

These include qualified satellite bus platforms across the 50 kg, 150 kg and 250 kg classes, proprietary subsystem technologies, qualification heritage, testing infrastructure and engineering tools.

With more than 66 per cent indigenization across its satellite systems, StarOps has developed technologies that reduce dependence on global supply chains while enabling faster development cycles and lower mission costs.

Indigenous Satellite Technologies

By bringing spacecraft platforms, critical satellite subsystems and Earth Observation payloads together, GalaxEye is well positioned to deliver tightly integrated, reliable and scalable space solutions for defence, national security and commercial applications.

"From day one, our vision has been to build a company that develops and owns the technologies defining the future of space.

"This acquisition is an important milestone in that journey, and through StarOps, the in-depth engineering legacy continues.

"By welcoming this exceptional team and their technologies into GalaxEye, we are significantly strengthening our capabilities across satellite engineering.

"Together, we are building a company capable of designing, engineering and operating advanced space systems from India for the world," Suyash Singh, Co-founder and chief executive officer, GalaxEye, said.

Commenting on the transaction, Nirmal Suraj Gadde, co-founder and Missions Lead, StarOps, said: "At StarOps, our focus has always been on building indigenous satellite systems and manufacturing capabilities that can accelerate the growth of India's commercial space industry.

"My journey in space began at TeamIndus, where I learned to build missions from first principles -- from developing the technology to bidding for global space agency contracts.

"We're now bringing that experience to GalaxEye, and I'm excited to see our work become part of its ambitious mission to develop and deploy a constellation of OptoSAR satellites.

"It's a privilege to contribute to a mission that has the potential to push the boundaries of what Indian space technology can achieve."

OptoSAR Earth Observation

The acquisition reinforces GalaxEye's long-term strategy of building indigenous technologies across the satellite value chain.

Beyond expanding engineering capacity, it brings together complementary expertise, proven spacecraft technologies and extensive engineering know-how, enabling GalaxEye to accelerate product development, deepen vertical integration and strengthen its ability to deliver end-to-end space missions from concept through operations.

India's Space Economy

As India emerges as one of the world's fastest-growing space economies, GalaxEye believes the next generation of globally competitive space companies will be built by developing critical technologies domestically, investing in deep engineering capabilities and building complete systems in-house.

This acquisition represents a definitive step toward that vision, bringing together the people, platforms and technologies required to build advanced space systems from India for the world.

GalaxEye is building next-generation Earth Observation capabilities through its proprietary OptoSAR technology, which combines the strengths of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical imaging to deliver reliable, all-weather, day-and-night intelligence.

Founded by engineers from IIT Madras, the company is building vertically integrated, indigenous space technologies for defence, national security and commercial applications, with the vision of developing advanced space systems from India for the world.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff