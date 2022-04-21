News
Gains in index majors lift Sensex by 874 points

Gains in index majors lift Sensex by 874 points

Source: PTI
April 21, 2022 17:20 IST
From the 30-share Sensex pack, M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers.

NSE Nifty rallied 256.05 points to 17,392.60.

Broker

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

Equity markets maintained their winning momentum for the second day in a row on Thursday, with the Sensex surging over 874 points, propelled by index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC twins amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 874.18 points or 1.53 per cent to finish at 57,911.68.

During the day, it jumped 954.03 points or 1.67 per cent to 57,991.53.

 

The NSE Nifty rallied 256.05 points or 1.49 per cent to 17,392.60.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers.

In contrast, Tata Steel, Nestle and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Seoul settled in the green, while Hong Kong and Shanghai ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly higher in the afternoon session.

Stocks in the US had ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude gained 1.40 per cent to $108.3 per barrel.

"Bulls came back strongly today after a pretty long wait helped by the Energy sector which is seeing robustness in gross refining margins.

"Almost all sectoral indices led by Automobiles traded in the Green with the volatility index cooling off.

"Accumulation seen in some of the big boys which led the fall during the last one week helped the Bulls get back strongly today," according to S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth a net Rs 3,009.26 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
