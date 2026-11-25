Leading Indian industry bodies have put forth a comprehensive wish list for the Union Budget 2027-28, advocating for a dedicated manufacturing finance framework, robust MSME support, and incentives for advanced technologies to boost economic growth and global competitiveness.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Industry bodies have proposed a dedicated development finance institution (DFI) for manufacturing to address high borrowing costs and facilitate long-term finance for capital-intensive projects.

Recommendations include new Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for advanced chemistry cell battery components and robotics, automation equipment, alongside stronger support for existing schemes.

A National Enterprise Graduation Mission has been proposed for MSMEs to help informal businesses formalise and enable existing formal enterprises to grow and become globally competitive.

Industry seeks restoration of weighted tax deductions for research and development (R&D) and targeted tax incentives for new plant and machinery, R&D spending, and employment generation.

Proposals also include an Enterprise Guarantee Passport for MSMEs to improve credit access and ready-built, leasable factory spaces to reduce upfront costs for expanding businesses.

Industry bodies have sought a dedicated financing framework for manufacturing, incentives for advanced technologies and a National Enterprise Graduation Mission for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in their recommendations for the Union Budget 2027-28 (FY28).

Representatives of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (Fisme) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 17 as part of the pre-Budget consultations.

Boosting Manufacturing and Advanced Technologies

Ficci has proposed a dedicated development finance institution (DFI) for manufacturing, estimating that more than Rs 100 trillion in incremental credit would be needed over the next decade to raise manufacturing's share in gross domestic product (GDP) to 25 per cent.

It said borrowing costs in India were 400-500 basis points higher than in China and South Korea, making long-term, competitively priced finance difficult to access for capital-intensive projects.

The proposed DFI would provide long-tenor finance to mid-sized manufacturers in sectors such as batteries, semiconductors, green hydrogen, defence and advanced materials.

Ficci has also sought a Strategic Manufacturing Capacity Development Programme to build domestic capacity in 36 priority products and segments across 10 foundation sectors, which together account for nearly 36 per cent of India's non-petroleum imports.

Separately, Ficci has proposed a Rs 12,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery components, including cathode and anode materials, electrolytes and separators.

It cited a 35-50 per cent cost disadvantage for domestic manufacturers compared with Chinese imports.

Assocham has sought a dedicated PLI scheme for robotics, automation equipment, sensors and precision components, along with stronger support for existing schemes covering specialty steel, textiles, white goods, batteries and solar modules.

It has also called for the restoration of weighted tax deductions for research and development (R&D), noting that India's R&D expenditure remains below 1 per cent of GDP.

To promote electric freight vehicles, Assocham proposed a 3 per cent interest subvention for MSME fleet owners, loan tenures of seven to eight years, and financing and registration of electric vehicles without batteries. Freight transport accounts for 22-25 per cent of the oil consumption, it said.

Tax Incentives and MSME Development

CII has called for targeted, time-bound tax incentives, including accelerated depreciation on new plant and machinery, higher weighted deductions for incremental R&D spending and corporate tax benefits for companies generating additional net employment.

It has proposed verifying employment through Employees' Provident Fund Organisation records.

The industry body has also sought time-bound disposal of nearly 500,000 pending first appeals and faster release of legitimate tax refunds.

For MSMEs, Fisme has proposed a National Enterprise Graduation Mission to help informal businesses enter the formal economy and enable existing formal enterprises to move from micro to small, small to medium and eventually become globally competitive businesses.

The proposal includes a five-year compliance window under which regulatory obligations would increase progressively with an enterprise's size and risk.

Fisme has also sought a three-year transition period for businesses crossing MSME classification thresholds to avoid a sudden increase in compliance requirements.

To improve credit access, Fisme has proposed an Enterprise Guarantee Passport under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises.

The digital platform would allow MSMEs to submit business, banking, goods and services tax and project details through a common window, enabling participating banks and non-banking financial companies to compete to finance eligible proposals.

Fisme has also called for ready-built, leasable factory spaces in industrial clusters to help expanding MSMEs avoid the high upfront costs of land, construction and approvals.

It has proposed a platform to facilitate financing against confirmed export orders and receivables.