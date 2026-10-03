Fusion CX Eyes Major Growth With AI, Prepares For IPO

Discover how customer experience firm Fusion CX is strategically leveraging AI-enabled services and data infrastructure to boost its turnover to 25% and prepare for a significant Rs 800-1,000 crore IPO in October.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Fusion CX expects AI-enabled services to contribute 25% of its turnover within 12-18 months, up from the current 10%.

The company is preparing for an IPO in October, aiming to raise Rs 800-1,000 crore from the capital markets.

Fusion CX has heavily invested in AI data infrastructure, addressing the critical gap in data required for AI models to function effectively.

AI-led expansion is creating global demand for specialized roles such as annotators, AI trainers, and data operations specialists.

The firm has achieved a CAGR of nearly 28% over the last three years, confident in sustaining momentum through organic growth, acquisitions, and AI-enabled services.

City-based customer experience firm Fusion CX is betting big on AI-enabled services and data infrastructure, and expects its share in total turnover to rise to 25 per cent in the next 12-18 months from the current 10 per cent, a top official said on Saturday.

The IPO-bound company's total turnover stood at Rs 1,818.13 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal.

Driving Growth Through AI Innovation

Co-founder and MD Kishore Saraogi said the company has pivoted towards technology over the last five years, embedding AI-led technology into operations, and the segment has emerged as one of its key growth pillars.

"There is a lot of investment that has gone into AI data infrastructure globallyâ¦ setting up physical infrastructure and on LLMs. However, there is a huge gap when it comes to data that is required for AI models to work. That is the segment we have been working on," Saraogi said.

He said the artificial intelligence-led expansion is creating demand for annotators, AI trainers, quality auditors, data operations specialists and human-in-the-loop reviewers across North America, Europe, Asia and other markets.

The AI data infrastructure business includes labelling image and video data for AI models, and supporting robotics companies with remote tele-operation and fleet monitoring.

Of the savings AI delivers on client programmes, the company passes on 60-70 per cent to its clients, the official said.

Strategic Expansion And Market Presence

Fusion CX, which has grown at a CAGR of close to 28 per cent over the last three years, is confident of sustaining the momentum through organic growth, acquisitions and AI-enabled services, he said.

Nearly 85 per cent of its revenue comes from North America, 10 per cent from India and five per cent from Europe and the UK. The company has 40 delivery centres across 13 countries, and sales and marketing presence in the UK and Australia.

By sector, utility and telecom contribute 35-40 per cent of business, healthcare 25 per cent and BFSI 20 per cent, while hi-tech, travel and retail account for around 10 per cent each.

The company has completed 16 acquisitions since 2008-09.

Its latest, VA Platinum, an offshore managed-workforce provider for Australian financial and professional services, was completed in September, giving it its first physical presence in Australia and the Pacific, along with two delivery centres in the Philippines at Cebu and Davao.

In October, the company plans to tap the capital markets through an IPO of Rs 800-1,000 crore.