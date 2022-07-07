News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Fund Houses All Set to Launch NFOs As Ban Nears End

Fund Houses All Set to Launch NFOs As Ban Nears End

By Chirag Madia
July 07, 2022 09:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Since April there have been no new NFOs because of the delay in the implementation of the new norms around pooling of funds.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
 

Asset management companies (AMCs) are preparing to launch new fund offers (NFOs) as the three-month embargo nears its end.

At least five AMCs filed offer documents with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India seeking its permission to launch new schemes.

Since April there have been no new NFOs because of the delay in the implementation of the new norms around pooling of funds.

"We think the industry has now complied with the new regulations. The mutual fund industry might once again see a series of NFOs in the days to come," said the chief executive officer of a mid-size fund house.

In a circular in October 2021, Sebi had stated that pooling of funds or units by stockbrokers and clearing members in any form or manner shall be discontinued for all mutual fund transactions.

The regulator asked the industry to implement this from April 1, 2022.

However, after discussions and agreement, Sebi had given the MF industry extended timelines until July 1, to enable the industry to bring in a high level of operational efficiency in the interest of investors and efficient functioning of mutual fund subscriptions and redemption.

At present, funds or units of the mutual fund schemes move through stockbrokers' or clearing members' pooled accounts in an aggregate manner to a client or clearing corporation or AMC's account.

In the past, NFOs have helped AMCs garner assets. For instance, between July and December 2021, the industry was able to mobilise over Rs 12,000 crore through NFOs in two months and over Rs 6,000 crore (Rs 60 billion) on two other occasions.

Some of the funds that filed offer documents were Axis Long Bond Fund, Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund, LIC MF Multi Cap Fund, and Sundaram Flexi Cap Fund.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Chirag Madia
Source: source
 
Print this article
MFs Expect Sebi To Tighten Norms Further
MFs Expect Sebi To Tighten Norms Further
Sebi wants MFs to show true yield of portfolio
Sebi wants MFs to show true yield of portfolio
Sebi comes out with norms for accredited investors
Sebi comes out with norms for accredited investors
Do YOU Want To Write Pushpa 2?
Do YOU Want To Write Pushpa 2?
Fund Houses All Set to Launch NFOs
Fund Houses All Set to Launch NFOs
Birthday Boy Dhoni Spotted At Wimbledon
Birthday Boy Dhoni Spotted At Wimbledon
MF Guru: 'Want to invest Rs 20k in SIPs'
MF Guru: 'Want to invest Rs 20k in SIPs'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Mutual funds allowed to invest in international stocks

Mutual funds allowed to invest in international stocks

Sebi tells mutual funds to invest more in own schemes

Sebi tells mutual funds to invest more in own schemes

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances