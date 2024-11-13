FSSAI sets expiry timelines for food items sold on ecom, qcom

The Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday asked e-commerce and quick-commerce food operators to ensure a minimum shelf life of 30 per cent or at least 45 days before products expire at the time of delivery.

The order follows rising concerns over violations of food safety standards in quick-commerce and e-commerce.

The meeting, led by FSSAI chief executive officer G Kamala Vardhana Rao, brought together over 200 platforms and industry bodies, including major players Blinkit and Zepto.

Rao asked online businesses to launch robust training programmes for delivery staff, ensuring they’re well-versed in critical food safety and hygiene protocols.

Sources revealed that the food safety regulator further pressed platforms to conduct regular health checkups for delivery executives to support Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC).

To prevent contamination, the regulator also insisted that food and non-food items be delivered separately.

Rao cautioned operators against making unverified claims online.

“This would prevent misleading information and protect consumers’ right to accurate product details,” stated FSSAI in a release.

Moreover, the regulator clarified that any product claim made on e-commerce and quick commerce platforms -- like marking a product healthy -- must align with the information provided on the product labels and is in adherence to the FSSAI’s Labelling and Display Regulations.

“A transparent, compliant, and accountable e-commerce food sector is vital for protecting consumer health and fostering confidence in digital food marketplaces,” the release said.

Recently issues related to the sale of near-expiry food products and those lacking expiry dates via digital commerce platforms have been flagged by several authorities.

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to quick-commerce and e-commerce players for failing to display MRPs and “best before” dates for perishables.